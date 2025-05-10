Nani didn't want to cancel HIT 3 success meet despite Indo-Pak conflict: ‘Let's not give them the satisfaction’

Actors Nani, Srinidhi Shetty, Adivi Sesh, director Sailesh Kolanu and the rest of the HIT: The Third Case team held a success meet for the film in Hyderabad. Nani acknowledged the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, claiming that he did not want to cancel the event because he didn’t want to give terrorists the satisfaction of it. Here’s how the internet reacted. (Also Read: Sailesh Kolanu scared Nani, Prateik Smita Patil, his wife with all the violence in HIT 3: ‘What's wrong with you?’) Nani acknowleged that it's a sensitive time for the country and took a moment to pay tribute to the armed forces.

‘This is a statement’

Nani acknowledged at the event that it was a sensitive time for India due to the ongoing conflict and said, “Let us talk about what’s happening in the country. Operation Sindoor and what followed next. I was speaking to the team today about whether it’s okay to have a success event in a sensitive time like this. But I immediately felt that the situation was sensitive because those people (terrorists) tried to create a problem for us. Our Indian Army responded to them with focus, in a dignified manner.”

He then added that he did not agree to cancelling the meet so as to make a statement, “Let’s not give them the satisfaction of even feeling that a success meet in some part of India was cancelled due to what they did. We have the responsibility of making a statement and showing them they weren’t able to touch us. Let’s salute the Indian Armed Forces and respect everyone fighting on the front lines. We are able to leave our homes and function normally only because of them.”

Internet reacts

While some agreed with his statement, others thought Nani should’ve cancelled the success meet out of respect. “IPL eh cancel ayindi.. eedi over action ento (They cancelled IPL but this man is over acting),” wrote one X (formerly Twitter) user. Another wrote, “Aina nv success meet cancel cheyalsindi out of respect for forces, ee time lo avsarama ani aapeyali. READ THE FCKN ROOM BOSS (You need to cancel the success meet out of respect for the forces, and understand it isn’t needed at a time like this. Read the f***ing room boss).”

Some, however, agreed that he was right in not cancelling it, “He is obviously correct, his intention was pakis are trying to harm us or trying to scare us, but we should prove them wrong by leading our lives normally as if nothing happened by trusting our soldiers - for that he gave an example.” Others asked him to donate to the defence fund to lend support. His fans even supported him, writing, “Seeing so many hate comments. At least now stand united, guys.”