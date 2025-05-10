Operation Sindoor director apologises after facing backlash for announcing film amid India-Pak tension: ‘Not for fame’

After announcing a film based on Operation Sindoor amid tensions between India and Pakistan, Uttam Maheshwari, the director of the project, has issued an apology as he faced backlash. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Saturday morning, Uttam said that he wants to direct the film "not for fame and monetisation". He added that he was moved by "the courage, sacrifice, and strength of our soldiers and leadership". (Also Read | Singer Vishal Mishra will 'never ever' visit Turkey, Azerbaijan after their support for Pakistan) Operation Sindoor director Uttam Maheshwari shared a note on Instagram.

Operation Sindoor director apologises for announcing film

Uttam said that by announcing the film, he didn't want to "hurt or provoke anyone's sentiments". He wrote, "My sincere apologies for recently announcing a film based on Operation Sindoor, inspired by the recent heroic efforts of our Indian Armed Forces. The intent was never to hurt or provoke anyone's sentiments. As a filmmaker, I was moved by the courage, sacrifice, and strength of our soldiers and leadership, and simply wished to bring this powerful story to light."

Uttam Maheshwari on why he wants to make film

He added that the "timing and sensitivity may have caused discomfort or pain to some". "This project was born out of deep respect and love for our nation and not for fame and monetisation. However, I understand the timing and sensitivity may have caused discomfort or pain to some. For that, I deeply regret (folded hands emoji). This is not just a film, it's an emotion of the entire nation and a social image of the country globally," Uttam added.

Uttam said that he wants to direct the film "not for fame and monetisation".

Uttam thanks govt, armed forces

In his note, he thanked PM Narendra Modi and the armed forces. "Thanks to our army and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, who make us proud by working day and night for the country with the motto of Always Nation First. Our love and prayers will always be with the families of the martyrs, as well as the Bravo warriors who are fighting on the border day and night to give us a new morning. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!" concluded his note.

Operation Sindoor poster

On Friday, Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films and The Content Engineer officially announced the film titled Operation Sindoor. In the poster of Operation Sindoor, a female soldier, dressed in uniform, is seen standing with her back.

While she held a rifle in one hand, she applied sindoor (vermilion) on her forehead with her other hand. Firetanks, blasts and fighter jets were also seen in the poster.

It is based on India’s operation against terror bases in Pakistan on May 6 and 7, neutralising several terrorists. It was a response to the ghastly Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Internet slams team of Operation Sindoor film

The poster was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram. Reacting to it, a person wrote, "Stop embarrassing yourself and your country." "Milking an ongoing war, with an AI-generated poster. This is as dystopian as it gets," read a comment.

"Shame on you and all of Bollywood for making everything a capitalist opportunity! Operation Sindoor has not even been completed, and you're out here trying to take advantage of the worrying situation. Praying for karma to teach you a good lesson," commented a person.

"Actors and celebrities don’t have the guts to say anything publicly, and they just want to mint money by making a movie on this. Wow, brilliant," said an Instagram user. "Stop encasing on such topics. Height of shamelessness," commented another person.