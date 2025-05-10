Singer Vishal Mishra will 'never ever' visit Turkey, Azerbaijan after their support for Pakistan

Singer-singer Vishal Mishra has said that he will "never ever" visit Turkey and Azerbaijan after initial investigations suggested that Pakistan used Turkish-made drones against India. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), on Friday night, Vishal made the announcement. (Also Read | Animal singer Vishal Mishra buys swanky Maybach worth ₹3 crore. See pics) Vishal Mishra has given hits such as Chal Tere Ishq Mein and Pehla Pyaar.

Vishal Mishra won't ever go to Turkey, Azerbaijan

The singer said he won't go to the two nations either for leisure or concerts. "Never ever going to #Turkey and #Azerbaijan! No leisure, no concerts! Mark My Words! Never!!" read his tweet.

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Nation first." "Bravo! Vishal so proud of you." A comment read, "Thank you for this. Was always a big fan of you, now even became a bigger fan." "Now, that's what a true Indian does," a person wrote.

Amid the India-Pakistan tensions, Vishal had earlier tweeted, “It’s been on my mind & honestly I don’t get it! How people with a certain following don’t express solidarity with the armed forces ! In these times all we should do is support the armed forces,support the nation and let the world know we are ‘ONE’. Jai Hind.”

About Turkey's role in Pakistan's drones

Addressing a press briefing on Friday, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi revealed that 300 to 400 drones were deployed across 36 locations, with several being shot down by Indian forces. Initial investigations suggest the drones were Turkish-made Asisguard Songar models.

The Colonel said, "The possible purpose of such large-scale aerial intrusions was to test air defence systems and collect intelligence. Forensic investigation of the wreckage of the drones is being done. Initial reports suggest that they are Turkish Asisguard Songar drones..."

About India-Pakistan tensions

India and Pakistan have been at loggerheads against each other after terrorist camps were destroyed at nine locations in the neighboring country under Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the ghastly Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Indian Army during the intervening night of May 8 and May 9 has successfully repelled and responded to multiple drone attacks by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

About Vishal's songs

Vishal made his debut as a composer in 2016 with the Tamil film Devi. In 2017, he composed the song Jaane De. He also composed songs for Munna Michael and the Marathi film FU: Friendship Unlimited.

He rose to fame with the hit song Kaise Hua from Kabir Singh. Vishal has also sung Pehle Bhi Main and Marham (Animal), Main Tera (Dunki), Bekaar Dil (Fighter), Zindagi Tere Naam (Yodha), and Taikhaane Mein (Sikandar), among many others.