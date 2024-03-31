Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff make a surprise appearance at Vishal Mishra's concert. Watch

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are awaiting the release of their next film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The actors made a surprise appearance during Vishal Mishra's concert in Mumbai. Akshay and Tiger were seen dancing on stage and waving at the crowd. They also shared an Instagram reel of the same. (Also read: Salman Khan hopes Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ‘break record’ of Tiger and Sultan; check out Akshay Kumar's response) Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff shared an Instagram reel to mark their act during the concert.

Akshay and Tiger surprise fans at concert

In the joint Instagram post, Akshay and Tiger were seen making a grand surprise entry for Vishal Mishra's concert in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Akshay looked cool in a white outfit while Tiger opted for a sleeveless black jacket. The duo waved at fans and performed to the tracks of the film. The crowd cheered loudly for them. The trailer of the film was also shown in the concert.

In the caption, Akshay and Tiger wrote: “What a livewire night it was! Thank you for all the love & your infectious energy MUMBAI (red heart emoticon) It was great teaming up with you on stage @vishalmishraofficial.”

More details

The actors have been promoting the film for the last few months. Earlier, Akshay and Tiger performed live stunts at an event in Lucknow. The duo also put up an electric performance during the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League in Chennai.

Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India film revolves around two Indian army officers (Akshay and Tiger) who are on a mission to fight against India's most dangerous enemy played by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chillar and Alaya F also pivotal roles in the film that releases on April 10, 2024 on the occasion of Eid.

