After Ranbir Kapoor, Animal singer Vishal Mishra buys swanky Maybach worth 3 crore. See pics

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 11, 2024 10:51 AM IST

Vishal Mishra has shared photos of his luxury car – Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600. He also gave a glimpse of his mother performing puja for the new car.

Ranbir Kapoor has been spotted driving around Mumbai in his brand new luxury car, a Bentley. Following in the actor's footsteps, Vishal Mishra, who sang Pehle Bhi Main in the Ranbir-starrer Animal, also treated himself to a new car. The singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share photos of his Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor takes Alia Bhatt out for a drive in new Bentley worth 8 crore. Watch

Vishal Mishra poses with his black Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600.
Vishal Mishra poses with his black Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600.

Vishal Mishra shows his luxury car

Vishal posed with the black luxury car in one of the pictures he posted. His proud parents were seen with the car in another photo from inside a car showroom. The singer also posted a short clip of his mother performing puja before they brought their new Maybach home. As per Carwale.com, the car is priced at around 2.96 crore in India.

In his caption, Visha wrote, "Welcoming the new ride home. So grateful. Maybach GLS 600. Ye sab aapke pyaar se (All this is because of your love). Jai Mata Di!!" Actor Vikrant Massey dropped red heart and evil eye amulet emojis in the comments section. Actor Hina Khan commented, “Congratulations (clapping emoji).”

Animal's Saurabh Sachdeva also has a new car

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal co-star Saurabh Sachdeva also bought a luxurious car recently. As per a report by TellyChakkar, the brand new car, BMW 5 Series, has a starting price of 65.38 lakh and may cost up to 74.49 lakh. Meanwhile, Ranbir's Bentley Continental GT V8, is reportedly worth 8 crore.

About Animal

Besides Ranbir, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri. Animal (2023) revolves around a troubled father-son relationship between Anil's Balbir Singh and Ranbir's Ranvijay Singh aka Vijay.

While the film has been slammed for making heroes out of misogynistic, violent men, it was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. Animal grossed more than 900 crore worldwide.

