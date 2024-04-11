After Ranbir Kapoor, Animal singer Vishal Mishra buys swanky Maybach worth 3 crore. See pics

Vishal Mishra shows his luxury car

Vishal posed with the black luxury car in one of the pictures he posted. His proud parents were seen with the car in another photo from inside a car showroom. The singer also posted a short clip of his mother performing puja before they brought their new Maybach home. As per Carwale.com, the car is priced at around ₹2.96 crore in India.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

In his caption, Visha wrote, "Welcoming the new ride home. So grateful. Maybach GLS 600. Ye sab aapke pyaar se (All this is because of your love). Jai Mata Di!!" Actor Vikrant Massey dropped red heart and evil eye amulet emojis in the comments section. Actor Hina Khan commented, “Congratulations (clapping emoji).”

Animal's Saurabh Sachdeva also has a new car

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal co-star Saurabh Sachdeva also bought a luxurious car recently. As per a report by TellyChakkar, the brand new car, BMW 5 Series, has a starting price of ₹65.38 lakh and may cost up to ₹74.49 lakh. Meanwhile, Ranbir's Bentley Continental GT V8, is reportedly worth ₹8 crore.

About Animal

Besides Ranbir, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri. Animal (2023) revolves around a troubled father-son relationship between Anil's Balbir Singh and Ranbir's Ranvijay Singh aka Vijay.

While the film has been slammed for making heroes out of misogynistic, violent men, it was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. Animal grossed more than ₹900 crore worldwide.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place