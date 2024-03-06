Pehle Bhi Main to Kaise Hua: Vishal Mishra’s setlist meets Delhi’s wish list

Singer-music composer Vishal Mishra kicked off his Pehle Bhi Main India Tour, curated by Fever Live — the live entertainment vertical of Fever Network — in Delhi on Saturday for a night filled with feels and vibes! He set the tone with Jaan Ban Gaye (Khuda Haafiz, 2020), Pehla Pyaar (Kabir Singh, 2019) and Janiye (Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, 2023). Singer-composer Vishal Mishra started his Pehle Bhi Main India Tour in Delhi. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HTBS)

With the evening getting chilly, Mishra bellowed, “Aaj mausam bhi bahut khoobsurat hai. Itni achchi hawa chal rahi hai, yahi bayan kar rahi hai ki aapne iss insaan ko, ek chhote se shakhs ko iss kaabil bana diya ki wo itne saare logon ke saamne gaa raha hai. Kaise hua ye sab? Pata nahin, but I love you all for doing this for me!”

During the two-hour set, the singer-composer also paid homage to the late playback icon KK with a medley of his songs such as Zara Sa (Jannat, 2008), Khuda Jaane (Bachna Ae Haseeno, 2008) and O Meri Jaan (Life in a... Metro, 2007), saying, “Ye medley hum aise gayenge ki humari awaaz wahan KK tak pahunchegi!”

Singing along to the singer's chartbusters, the crowd couldn't help but scream 'I love you' every time the singer paused for breath.(Manoj Verma/HTBS)

Recalling the era of audio cassettes during which he grew up, the Unnao-born musician said, “Sab gaane cassettes mein bhar sakte thay aur wahan se seedha dil mein!” Mishra then went on to croon his own favourites from the ’90s, including O Sanam, Tanha Dil and Maaeri, and reflected on how his journey started with his sister getting him his first piano.

The 33-year-old ended the night with his chartbusters Pehle Bhi Main (Animal, 2023) and Kaise Hua (Kabir Singh, 2019), before sending out a closing message to all the hopefuls and romantics out there: “Aapki zindagi mein aise bahut mauke aayenge jab humein lagega ki humare saath aisa kaise nahi hua, ya waise kaise nahi hua. But hoga! It happened to me and it will happen in your life!” he ended.

