 Animal gets a new beast: Ranbir Kapoor drives home this luxury car worth ₹8 cr. Watch | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 03, 2024 02:53 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor is basking in the success of his latest blockbuster, Animal. The actor has now purchased a jet-black Bentley Continental.

Ranbir Kapoor is sitting back and enjoying the success of his latest blockbuster, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's family crime drama Animal. The actor has now purchased a new car worth 8 crore. (Also Read: Salman Khan was bartender at wedding of Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima. Here's why he got shooed away by Rishi Kapoor)

Ranbir's new beast

On Wednesday, a paparazzo handle on Instagram shared a video of Ranbir driving home his new purchase. Sitting in a jet-black Bentley Continental, Ranbir wore a ganji. He wasn't accompanied by any family or staff member, and was seen driving around Bandra, close to his residence.

Ranbir's car collection

The Bentley Continental is only the latest addition to his impressive collection of luxury cars. As per a September 2023 report on Siasat.com, the actor also owns a Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography ( 3.27 crore), an Audi A8 L ( 1.71 crore), a Mercedes-AMG G 63 ( 2.28 crore), an Audi R8 ( 2.72 crore). Ranbir was seen accompanying wife and fellow actor Alia Bhatt in their new Range Rover last year, when they were jetting off to New Delhi for the National Awards ceremony, where Alia won the Best Actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Besides Ranbir's collection, Alia boasts of an impressive array too. This includes a Land Rover- Range Rover Vogue ( 2.8 crore), an Audi A6 ( 70 lakh), a BMW 7-Series ( 1.8 crore), an Audi Q5 ( 79 lakh), and an Audi Q7 ( 94 lakh).

The couple are also busy building a new, palatial bungalow in Mumbai. They were seen visiting the under-construction property last week, along with Ranbr's mother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor. Ranbir was seen enjoying the view from his balcony. The couple currently reside in the apartment Vastu in Bandra, along with their one-year-old daughter Raha Kapoor.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will reunite on screen for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. Besides that, Alia has Jee Le Zaraa and Jigra in her kitty.

