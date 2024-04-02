Salman Khan was bartender at wedding of Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima. Here's why he got shooed away by Rishi Kapoor

Did you know superstar Salman Khan was the bartender at Riddhima Kapoor's wedding? On the premiere episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix India last week, actor Ranbir Kapoor revealed that Riddhima was a huge Salman fan growing up and had his posters on her room's walls. As it turned out, Salman volunteered to be the bartender at her wedding in 2006. (Also Read: 5 best moments from The Great Indian Kapil Show with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor) Salman Khan was a bartender at Riddhima Kapoor's wedding

When host Kapil Sharma brought up the memory of Salman serving as the bartender at Riddhima's wedding, her mother and actor Neetu Kapoor recalled, “Salman Khan serving liquor to everybody! Logon ne aa ke bola ki khatam ho raha hai sab kuchh, tequila khatam ho raha hai. Rishi bole ki main toh itne le ke aaya tha, khatam kaise ho sakta hai. Dekha toh jitne aaye the guests wo phenk rahe the aur aur le rahe the because Salman Khan was serving. Then Rishi went to him and said, ‘Ja tu, nikal wahan se’. (People came to us and complained that the alcohol is over. Rishi Kapoor couldn't believe it since he brought a lot of booze. It turned out that guests were throwing away their liqour only so that Salman Khan can serve them more. Rishi then went to him and shooed him off).”

Rishi and Neetu's daughter Riddhima, a fashion designer, got married to Delhi businessman Bharat Sahni. They have a daughter, Samara, who turned 12 this year. Riddhima will make her screen debut with the upcoming Netflix India reality show Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives.

Interestingly, Salman shared screen space with Rishi in David Dhawan's 2002 romantic comedy Yeh Hai Jalwa. He also had a cameo in Ranbir's debut film as an actor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2007 romantic film Saawariya.

Ranbir and Salman also have a peculiar personal past. Ranbir dated Salman's ex-girlfriend and actor Katrina Kaif in the early 2010s. The three even shared the screen space in Ranbir and Katrina's first film together, Rajkumar Santoshi's 2009 romantic comedy Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.

When Archana Puran Singh asked Ranbir on The Great Indian Kapil Show who his idol was growing up, he didn't pick Salman like his sister. Instead he named Sanjay Dutt. Interestingly, Ranbir went on to play Sanjay in the latter's biopic, Rajkumar Hirani's 2018 blockbuster Sanju.

On the work front, Ranbir will be next seen in Love & War, whereas Salman will star in AR Murugadoss' next action flick.