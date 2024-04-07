Ranbir Kapoor takes Alia Bhatt out for a drive in new Bentley worth 8 crore. Watch

Ranbir and Alia's outing

The actors paid a visit to newlyweds Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh's home on Saturday. They posed for the cameras and waved to the paparazzi as they sat inside their black Bentley. Ranbir even joked with paparazzi to come sit inside the car before driving off.

He wore black, while Alia was in a pink and peach outfit. Videos of Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra outside Jackky and Rakul's apartment were also shared by paparazzi and fan pages.

Ranbir and Alia's car collection

The Bentley Continental is only the latest addition to his impressive collection of luxury cars. As per a 2023 report on Siasat.com, Ranbir also owns a Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography ( ₹3.27 crore), an Audi A8 L ( ₹1.71 crore), a Mercedes-AMG G 63 ( ₹2.28 crore), an Audi R8 ( ₹2.72 crore). Meanwhile, Alia's car collection includes a Land Rover – Range Rover Vogue ( ₹2.8 crore), an Audi A6 ( ₹70 lakh), a BMW 7-Series ( ₹1.8 crore), an Audi Q5 ( ₹79 lakh), and an Audi Q7 ( ₹94 lakh).

Alia and Ranbir's latest outing comes just a week before they celebrate second wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and became parents to their daughter, Raha, on November 6, 2022. Soon, Ranbir and Alia will reunite on screen for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War.

