Raj Kundra on whether he'd act opposite Shilpa Shetty: ‘I’m a newcomer, these A-listers won’t work with me'

When asked if he has plans to work with Shilpa in a film, Raj jokingly said, “I'm a newcomer. These A-listers won't work with me.” In the same interview, Raj revealed that he was always fascinated by Bollywood, learnt Hindi through movies since his first language at home was Punjabi.

He also said that he went to Padmini Kolahpure's acting school in London when he was 18 years old. Raj said that he showed the trailer of UT69 to Padmini now and she assured him that she always had faith in his acting abilities and doesn't think it's too late for him to make his mark in Bollywood.

Raj also disclosed that he got his first photoshoot done by celebrity photographger Dabboo Ratnani when he was in 18, and that Dabboo has been teasing him that Raj got his portfolio in 1990, but is making his debut 23 years later.

Shilpa and Raj tied the knot in 2009. They have two children, Viaan and Samisha. Raj previously shared that when he broke the news of his acting debut to Shilpa, she asked him mockingly, “Tu acting kar lega?”

Shilpa made his Bollywood debut 30 years ago opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Abbas-Mustan's 1993 romantic thriller Baazigar. She was last seen in Sukhi, and will next star in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Indian Police Force.

Raj's debut movie UT69 documents his struggles in the Arthur Road Mumbai prison where he was an undertrial after being arrested in a pornography case.

