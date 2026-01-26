Travel vlogger shares how a stranger helped him recover iPhone lost six months ago in Delhi: ‘Never liked Delhi but…’

Getting back a lost thing is always a surprise, but when it happens months later, it can feel almost impossible. A travel vlogger who had given up all hope after his phone was stolen six months ago in Delhi found a surprise. Yadav shared a video on Instagram recounting the incident. (@wanderwithkrishh/Instagram)

Sometimes, it’s the kindness of strangers that can change everything and even make a city you didn’t like suddenly feel a little brighter.

Travel vlogger Krish Yadav shared a video on Instagram recounting the incident.

“I hate Delhi……But that day… something changed,” the caption of the post reads.

Also Read: Foreign tourists film unexpected bargaining as Indian vendor cuts sunglasses price from ₹ 800 to ₹ 100 Stranger returns stolen phone: In the video, Yadav explained how he bought his first iPhone in January, and everything was going well. But in August, just two days before his birthday, his phone was stolen in Delhi. “Tracking, tension, complaints… at last, I gave up hope,” he said.

Then, two days ago, Yadav received a call from an unknown number. A man introduced himself as Sandeep, who runs a pizza stall in Karol Bagh.

“He told me that an e-rickshaw driver had tried to sell him the stolen phone, but he had kept it safe,” he adds.

“Phone mere pass safe hai ap jab bhi Delhi ao mujhse le lena,” Sandeep said.

Yadav, who was still in shock, went straight to the location, and Sandeep handed over the phone without any fuss.

In the video, Yadav also captured Sandeep handing back his phone with a big smile. “I did whatever was possible from my side,” Yadav said.

He highlighted that the stranger chose honesty over convenience, returning something he could easily have kept.

“That one act flipped my entire perspective. Not because Delhi changed. But because people like him exist in Delhi. Maybe I just hadn’t met that Delhi yet,” the caption of the post adds.

HT.com has reached out to the user for a comment. This report will be updated when he responds.