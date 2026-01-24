Foreign tourists film unexpected bargaining as Indian vendor cuts sunglasses price from ₹800 to ₹100

A video showing a Russian woman and a British man negotiating with a street vendor in India has gone viral on Instagram. The clip was shared by Russian content creator Amina and features her alongside a UK national named Alex during their visit to the country. Foreign tourists were filmed negotiating with an Indian vendor as the quoted price fell step by step. (Instagram/amina_finds)

In the video, a local vendor approaches the duo and offers to sell them a pair of sunglasses. He initially quotes a price of ₹800, which appears to take both by surprise. Alex responds by saying he would pay ₹100, after which the two begin to walk away, seemingly uninterested in continuing the conversation.

Vendor lowers price repeatedly What follows has drawn widespread attention online. The vendor walks alongside them, steadily lowering the price with each step. The amount drops from ₹600 to ₹500, then ₹400, ₹300, ₹200 and eventually ₹150. Moments later, he finally agrees to sell the sunglasses for ₹100.

In the final moments of the clip, Amina hands over a ₹100 note and takes the sunglasses as the vendor completes the transaction. The video was shared with the caption, “How low will the price go?”

