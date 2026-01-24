Foreign tourists film unexpected bargaining as Indian vendor cuts sunglasses price from ₹800 to ₹100
A viral clip captured foreign tourists and an Indian vendor in a striking bargaining moment.
A video showing a Russian woman and a British man negotiating with a street vendor in India has gone viral on Instagram. The clip was shared by Russian content creator Amina and features her alongside a UK national named Alex during their visit to the country.
In the video, a local vendor approaches the duo and offers to sell them a pair of sunglasses. He initially quotes a price of ₹800, which appears to take both by surprise. Alex responds by saying he would pay ₹100, after which the two begin to walk away, seemingly uninterested in continuing the conversation.
Vendor lowers price repeatedly
What follows has drawn widespread attention online. The vendor walks alongside them, steadily lowering the price with each step. The amount drops from ₹600 to ₹500, then ₹400, ₹300, ₹200 and eventually ₹150. Moments later, he finally agrees to sell the sunglasses for ₹100.
In the final moments of the clip, Amina hands over a ₹100 note and takes the sunglasses as the vendor completes the transaction. The video was shared with the caption, “How low will the price go?”
Alex responds in comments
As reactions poured in, Alex himself stepped into the comment section to explain his side of the story. He wrote, “Context I didn’t want, need or ask for anything from this man. I said 100 as a joke, thinking he would leave us alone.”
Internet divided over bargaining
The video prompted mixed reactions online. One user commented, “You spend 100 to 1000 dollars on glasses, but here with this poor man you are bargaining,” while another wrote, “Easiest bargaining I’ve ever seen.” A third user joked, “Alex it was fifty!” Others reacted with disbelief, saying, “That’s crazy” and “This is next level bargaining.”
