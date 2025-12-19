Foreign vlogger takes Delhi autorickshaw driver to places he had never visited: ‘Had the most amazing day’

We have all seen auto-rickshaw drivers suggesting places to visit or food to try to tourists, but have you ever seen one vibing, dancing, and enjoying the ride with them? The video was shared on Instagram by a Sri Lankan woman.(@kur.keliauja.ugne/ Instagram)

A video capturing this is winning hearts online. The video was shared on Instagram by a foriegn travel vlogger, Kur Keliauja Ugnė, with the caption: “The man, the myth, the legend- Mister Mulchan!!!”

The video opens at the Lotus Temple, New Delhi. Later, during a fair ride, Mulchan is seen dancing, laughing, joking, and fully enjoying the experience with tourists.

Rickshaw driver explores city with tourists:

According to the post, the driver first approached the tourists near India Gate in New Delhi.

“He wasn’t pushy at all - just very polite - so we decided to go with him,” the post adds.

The ride turned into a long chat, full of jokes and laughter. At one point, they asked if he would like to drive them around the next day as well.

That’s when Mulchan revealed he had never visited AQsome of the city’s temples or amusement parks himself. Without hesitation, the tourists invited him along. “Why wait outside? Please, join us,” they said.

The day that followed was full of sightseeing, laughter, and fun, with the driver experiencing New Delhi as a tourist for the first time.

“That is how we ended up having the most amazing day ever!” the post adds.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.

Check out the video here:

Here's how people reacted to the video:

Instagram users have been charmed by the video, praising the driver’s cheerful spirit and the unexpected friendship.

One of the users commented, “You made his day ...he will not forget you guys forever.”

A second user commented, “He’s so respectful and sweet, you can just tell by the eyes.”

A third user commented, “This is why I love the internet sometimes.”

“He must be the best company. I wanna be friends with him,” another user commented.

The video was shared on December 17, 2025, and since then, it has gained 2 million views and more than 1.7 lakh likes.