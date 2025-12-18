Man knits beanie mid-air for friend’s daughter, wins hearts: ‘Things money can’t buy’

In an age where hectic schedules often leave little room for thoughtful gestures, one man has managed to win hearts with a remarkable act of thoughtfulness. Dr Dheeraj Kattula shared a picture of the finished beanie on X.(Dr Dheeraj K/X)

Travelling for work and life’s usual hustle, he found time amid back-to-back flights to create something special for a friend's daughter.

Dr Dheeraj Kattula,Professor of Psychiatry at Christian Medical College, Vellore, managed to knit a cute beanie in shades of light pink, cream, and peach for a friend’s young daughter during his hectic flight schedule.

He shared a picture of the finished beanie on X (formerly Twitter), with the caption, “Two flight trips in three days. Finished a beanie for a friend's daughter,”

The post quickly caught attention for its charm and thoughtfulness, with many praising the effort and creativity behind the handmade gift.

HT.com has reached out to the user for a comment. This report will be updated when he responds.

Check out the post here:

Here's how people reacted to the post:

The post received a wave of warm reactions from people online. Many users commented on the dedication and thoughtfulness behind knitting a beanie mid-flight, with one jokingly dubbing him the “Doctor of beanie too.”

One of the users commented, “Sweetest thing I've seen on X today!!”

A second user commented, “To know crochet, utilise time & gift something handmade …simply amazing.”

A third user commented, “Dheeraj, you are the only man on this planet I know who crafts these woolens. My mother used to make many when she was younger.”

“Things money can’t buy,” another user commented.

The post was shared on December 16, 2025, and since then, it has gained 1.52 lakh views and numerous comments.