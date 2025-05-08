Foreign tourist, moved by Delhi auto driver’s kindness, responds in heartwarming moment. Watch

In a heartwarming incident that has resonated with millions online, a foreign woman travelling in Delhi captured a powerful moment of generosity and kindness involving a local auto driver. The video, shared on Instagram, has since gone viral, amassing over 2.5 million views and thousands of comments praising the authenticity and humanity of the interaction. The video amassed more than 2 million views. (Instagram/@taragivingjoyfully)

The video begins with the woman seated in an auto, recording the experience. She tells the driver that she needs to get change for the fare. Without hesitation, the driver responds in Hindi, “Koi baat nahi, jaaiye aap,” which translates to “It’s okay, go ahead.” In a bid to make her feel more comfortable, he then switches to English and calmly reassures her, saying, “Don’t worry.”

Surprised and touched by his response, the woman confirms, “Are you sure?” Just then, a passerby who overhears the conversation steps in and says “Yes, ma’am,” and helps bridge the language gap. The woman then expresses that she is deeply moved by the driver’s honesty and kindness and asks the man to translate her message to the driver. She says she wants to do something generous in return and insists on giving him ₹2,000.

“That’s very, very kind of him,” she says in the video. “I wanna do something nice for him. I’m gonna give him something for his kindness.” As the man translates her words, the auto driver is visibly humbled. She further adds a heartfelt blessing: “May your family be blessed.”

In a touching moment, the driver reveals that he has four children.

Take a look at the video:

The video drew thousands of comments, many acknowledging the depth of the interaction and how such small gestures can have a huge impact. One user wrote, “You won't know this but you would have possibly paid off this entire day's earnings! It wouldn't have made a financial difference to you but it would have made A LOT of difference for him! Keep up the positive vibes.”

Another commenter added, “Won million hearts + blessings.”

Many appreciated the woman with one user saying, “I Just wanted to remind you how amazing you are. Your kindness and generosity bring so much joy to everyone around you, and you make the world better with everything you do. I’m lucky to have you as my best friend. Keep shining your light!”