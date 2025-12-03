US vlogger visits remote Himalayan village, moved by locals’ heartfelt ‘Khana kha ke jana’

India is known for its hospitality and the spirit of “atithi devo bhava”, and a recent video by a US travel vlogger has once again shown why visitors often feel instantly at home here. Malvina, a travel creator from the US, shared her experience of visiting a remote Himalayan village.(@malvinaisland/Instagram)

Malvina, a travel creator from the US, shared her experience of visiting a remote Himalayan village, where a simple encounter turned into a heartwarming moment of connection.

“I got adopted into a new Indian family,” the caption of the post reads.

Warm welcome in the hills:

In the video, Malvina is seen greeting an elderly woman from the village. What begins as a friendly exchange quickly becomes something more touching when the woman warmly insists that Malvina must eat before leaving.

“Khana khaaake jaoge,” the elderly woman says.

The elderly woman then leads Malvina to her home, eager to host her with the kind of warmth that small hill communities are known for. Malvina, moved by the gesture, politely asks for tea instead of a full meal.

At one point, she is heard saying that she could stay there her entire life, even offering to help with the cow.

HT.com has reached out to the user for a comment. This report will be updated when she responds.

Check out the video here:

Here's how people reacted to the video:

Instagram users reacted warmly to the video, calling it a beautiful reminder of the kindness found in India’s hill villages. Many said the elderly woman’s gesture reflected the true spirit of the country.

One of the users commented, “So in the first line, grandmother says .. “You've got to stay there, and you definitely will be having food. The unmatchable warmth of course”

A second user commented, “Aama is so innocent”.

“This is our pahadi culture. Yahi hai hamari sanskriti culture...anjaan ko bhi kaise awao bhagat karte hain” another user commented.

The video was shared on November 27, 2025, and since then, it has gained 2 million views and more than 1.3 lakh likes.