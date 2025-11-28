Elderly Chinese woman looks for a ‘daughter’ to care for her, promises a flat and $420 monthly pay

An elderly woman from central China is seeking a new “daughter” to take care of her in place of her own children. To find a suitable candidate, the elderly woman is offering one of her two flats and a monthly salary.(Unsplash/Representational Image)

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the woman, known by her surname Ma, lives in Henan province.

She revealed her plans during a local TV programme on 19th November, 2025. Ma explained that she has two biological daughters. One wants no contact with her, while the other has a mental disability and cannot care for herself.

Struggling with asthma and finding it difficult to walk even 100 metres, Ma hopes to find a daughter who can care for her, accompany her to medical appointments, and treat her with the warmth of a daughter.

Woman offers flat and monthly salary:

To find a suitable candidate, Ma is offering one of her two flats, along with her possessions, and a monthly salary of 3,000 yuan (US$420) from her pension.

According to the Chinese media outlet Dazhong News, Ma has additional savings of 400,000 yuan (US$56,000).

Ma said her elder daughter has distanced herself following disagreements over the upbringing of Ma’s granddaughter.

The elder daughter said she is unemployed and cannot care for her mother, adding that Ma’s decisions were “none of her business.” Ma also divorced their father at a young age and has lost contact with most relatives.

In her search, Ma expressed her willingness to sign a contract with a future “daughter.”

Mixed reactions online:

Online reactions have been mixed. Some people expressed interest in the position, while others questioned whether the arrangement could work. “It seems to me that she is seeking someone to care for both herself and her younger daughter,” one commenter said.

Another wrote, “Given that she won’t even bequeath her property to her elder daughter, I doubt she would treat a new ‘daughter’ well.”

Lawyer Xi Junqi from Henan Zhongdi Law Firm said Ma’s elder daughter has a legal duty to support her mother, which cannot be avoided by giving up inheritance rights. Xi added that anyone who agrees to become Ma’s “daughter” would need a legacy support agreement.