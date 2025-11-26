Chinese woman spends majority of husband’s $163,000 life savings on online streamer

A Chinese husband was reportedly left in tears after he found out that his wife had spent the majority of his life savings on an online male streamer she had never met. According to reports, the woman sent the money to the streamer to help him win competitions. The Chinese husband revealed his story in an interview. (Screengrab (Rednote))

“Over the past eight years, there were approximately 1.16 million yuan in fixed deposits under her name. After repeated questioning, I discovered that not a single penny was left. About 670,000 (US$163,000) yuan of it was spent on male livestreamer, and she couldn't explain the rest. The crucial point is that she now owes more than 80,000 yuan in online loans,” the husband, Liu, said in an interview with local media.

According to local mediaoutletJimu News, the woman spent the majority of her savings on the streamer and even took out loans when the money ran out. The woman had access to the savings, as the man had entrusted his wife to keep his earnings safe for years.

"I never thought that I would trust someone so much and give her all my money, only to end up like this,” Liu, told the outlet. He came to know about the incident when he checked his account and found it had only 30 cents.

“I have been saving money on food and expenses and offered all my money to her. However, she gave the money to another man. I think she just could not stand loneliness,” Liu said.

“In Zhengzhou, I live in a basic flat costing only 300 yuan, which does not even shelter me from rain or wind. But look at what environment you live in – a comfortable house with a heating system.”

“I trusted you so much but what you did is like stabbing me in the back,” he said in a report, according to a South China Morning Post (SCMP) report. He added, “I do not love you any more.”

When asked about why she paid the money, the woman told local media that she was obsessed with an unidentified male live-streamer, reported SCMP. According to the chat records, the woman even asked him to call her “baby.” She said she had never met the streamer in real life.

Social media weighs in:

“What a tragedy of man. He should divorce her as quickly as possible. She does not understand the hardship of making money,” a social media user wrote, reported SCMP. Another added, “What is the point of tipping live-streamers? Those fans are brainwashed.”