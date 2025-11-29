Elderly woman impresses wedding guests with flawless dance and a surprise flip, internet reacts: ‘Super dadi’

Weddings often feature music, dancing, and lively performances, but at one celebration, an elderly woman managed to outshine everyone. The video captured the elderly woman dancing with precise steps and lively expressions.(@5_churrets/Instagram)

The elderly woman wearing a red saree captured everyone’s attention with a performance to the song “Do Ghoont Pila De Saqiya”, which has now gone viral online.

Her energy, confidence, and flawless rhythm quickly drew the eyes of all wedding guests, making the moment unforgettable.

A video of her dance performance was shared on Instagram by @5_churrets with the caption, “Dadi to hacker nikli.”

Surprise flip steals the show:

The video showed the woman dancing to the music with precise steps and lively expressions.

Every movement matched the rhythm, and her enjoyment was clear from the very start. Guests gathered around, clapping and recording her performance on their phones.

At one point, she smoothly dropped to her knees, keeping her rhythm intact.

But the highlight came towards the end of the clip. In a move that surprised everyone, she performed a clean forward flip, something even younger dancers often hesitate to attempt.

HT.com couldn’t independently verify the source of the video.

Check out the video here:

Social media reacts:

The video quickly went viral on social media, with viewers expressing amazement at her energy, confidence, and perfect timing.

Many were especially stunned by her forward flip, calling it fearless and impressive for someone of her age.

One of the users commented, “When Dadi would be in prime version.”

A second user commented, “My bones cracked after watching this.”

A third user, with a hint of sarcasm, commented, “Kya bolta tha America”.

“Super dadi. Amma ji is a martial arts champion,” another user commented.

The video was shared on November 24, 2025, and since then, it has gained 46.7 million views and more than 20 lakh likes.