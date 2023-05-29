Elderly woman's jaw-dropping dance to Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja will wow you. Watch

Dance videos are a source of entertainment around the world. Many people love watching various dance performances, from contemporary to hip-hop to even classical and more. Not only that, but many people also share videos of them giving amazing spontaneous performances. Now, another such dance video has gone viral. It shows an elderly woman dancing to Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja. Elderly woman dances to Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja.(Instagram/@Manisha Kharsyntiew)

In a video shared by Instagram user Manisha Kharsyntiew, you can see a group of ladies at an event. Among them is an elderly lady who can be seen dancing to the song Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja by Asha Bhosle and R.D. Burman. The woman's amazing energy and dance have left many in amazement.

Watch the video below:

This video was shared just two weeks ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed close to two million times. The share has also received several likes and comments. Many people loved her performance.

An Instagram user wrote, "I am speechless. This is really too good." A second added, "Love you aama, for your energy level, your dance, your expressions, your moves, and everything. Hats off aama." "Hats off to these beautiful, energetic, and sporty women," shared a third. A fourth expressed, "You nailed it. So awesome."