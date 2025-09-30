‘Manifesting 70s like this’: Adorable elderly duo enjoys garba, video becomes internet favourite

An elderly couple has stolen hearts online with their energetic garba performance, showing that age is just a number when it comes to celebrations. In colourful traditional outfits, the elderly couple brought energy and joy to the garba night.(@_mittal.jain_/Instagram)

The video was shared on Instagram by Mittal Jain with the caption, “Manifesting my 70s to be like this.”

The video opened with the couple joyfully playing dandiya; their smiles instantly brought joy to the viewers.

The lady, dressed in a bright multicoloured lehenga, twirled gracefully, her outfit adding a splash of colour to every step. The elderly man, in a festive dhoti, matched her energy perfectly, swinging his dandiya sticks in precision.

Check out the video here:

After finishing dandiya, the couple shifted to traditional garba, keeping up the same lively energy. Their movements were sharp yet playful, reflecting years of experience and a love for garba.

The video was shared on September 24, 2025, and since then, it has gained 4 million views and more than 1.9 lakh likes.

Here's how people reacted to this video:

Instagram users were quick to shower the elderly couple with praise, calling their performance “heartwarming” and “inspiring.”

One of the users, with a hint of sarcasm, commented, “My back pain is laughing in the corner.”

A second user commented, “They should win the best couple's contest and best outfit”.

A third user commented, “They are in their 80s, I guess, but energy is boundless.”

“The real life OGs,” another user commented.

Traditional Garba:

A recent video showing women performing traditional garba has also won hearts online. Unlike modern renditions, they used no microphones or instruments, relying solely on their voices and claps.

The performance revived a style of garba that has almost faded from today’s generation.