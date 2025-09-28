'Garba paglu spotted': Chhattisgarh man dances in Navratri garba amid heavy rain. Watch

A man from Chhattisgarh won hearts online after a video of him performing garba in the pouring rain went viral on social media. The man is seen wearing a black kurta and dhoti while playing garba in the rain.(@parth_suri/Instagram)

The video was shared on Instagram by Parth Suri with the caption, “DAY-5 || Aee ramo Ae ramo.”

The man, identified as Parth Suri, wore a black kurta and dhoti as he danced gracefully in heavy rain.

"Garba in rain. Feels like Goddess is present with us," the title of the video reads.

Instead of stopping the celebration, the rain added a magical charm to the garba night, creating a lively and enchanting atmosphere where people were joyfully dancing and playing garba.

Check out the video here:

The video was shared on September 27, 2025, and since then, it has gained 11,000 views.

One Instagram user, Teesha, playfully commented, “Garba paglu spotted,” teasing Parth’s energetic moves.

Navratri celebrations:

Navratri is usually observed for nine days and ends with Dussehra or Vijayadashmi.

This year, however, the Drik Panchang calendar shows that the festival will run for an extra day, starting on 22 September 2025 and concluding on 2 October 2025.

The extension comes because Pitru Paksha is shorter by a day this year, and that extra day has been added to Navratri, making the celebrations longer than usual.

Gujarat is known as the heart of Navratri celebrations, where garba is performed with vibrant music and colourful traditional outfits.

Cities like Vadodara and Ahmedabad host some of the biggest garba nights, attracting devotees from across the country.

These vibrant gatherings feature dazzling lights, live music, colourful traditional outfits, and hours of energetic dancing that celebrate Gujarat’s rich cultural spirit.