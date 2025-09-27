‘Navratri celebration in Pakistan’: Influencers give a glimpse into vibrant garba-dandiya nights

Navratri is being celebrated in full swing across and outside India. Among various videos of the festivities, two clips have gone viral for a very special reason. They show people performing garba and dandiya in Pakistan. Snippets from videos showing people celebrating Navratri in Pakistan. (Instagram/@preetam_devria, iamdheerajmandhan)

Preetam Devria, a Hindu living in Pakistan, shared a video of an event organised for Navratri. It captures people dressed in traditional attire enjoying the festival to the fullest. Another video, shared by Dheeraj, shows a similar scene in Karachi.

The videos have spread joy among the viewers, with many sharing how wonderful it is to see people enjoying Navratri in a predominantly Muslim country.

What did social media users say?

The videos prompted a series of responses, with many wishing the content creators. A few also asked questions about the lives of Hindus in Pakistan.

An individual asked, “Are there vegetarians and Jains in Pakistan?” Devria replied, “Yes.” Another remarked, “Celebration at its peak.” A third expressed, “It's good to see others practising their traditions in Pakistan. I love to see the diversity of our nation,” indicating they stay in India’s neighbouring nation.

A fourth wrote, “Happy Navratri From India.” Many reacted to the videos with heart emojis.

Navratri 2025 calendar:

Shardiya Navratri is celebrated over nine nights to honour Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms. In 2025, the festivities started on September 22 and will conclude on October 2. This year, according to the Drik Panchang calendar, the celebrations will go on for one extra day.

Different divine forms of the Goddess are worshipped every day, and each day is associated with auspicious colours.

What are the nine colours of Navratri?

For Day 1, it’s white, for Day 2, it’s red, and for Day 3, it’s royal blue. While yellow is for Day 4, green is the colour associated with Day 5. The hues for Day 6, Day 7, and Day 8 are grey, orange, and peacock green, respectively. Day 9 is associated with the colour pink.