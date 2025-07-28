Man wearing Pakistan jersey argues with security at India-England Test, told to cover up: 'Take me with force'

A video from the recently drawn fourth Test between England and India at Old Trafford has stirred controversy online, after security officials confronted a fan wearing a Pakistan cricket jersey and asked him to cover it. A fan wearing a Pakistan jersey at the India-England Test was asked to cover it up, sparking debate after the video of the incident went viral.(X/@CricketopiaCom)

Jersey not allowed, says stadium staff

The clip, widely shared on X (formerly Twitter), shows the fan sitting among spectators in the stands, dressed in a green Pakistan shirt. Stadium officials can be seen approaching him and stating that jerseys of non-participating countries were not permitted within the venue. The fan, however, firmly refused to remove or cover his jersey, insisting that none of the Indian fans around him were offended or had raised any complaints. At one point, he can be heard telling the security personnel, “Take me with force.”

As the situation drew more attention from fellow spectators, some began filming the exchange. Additional security staff and local police were later seen arriving to manage the scene, which remained peaceful but tense.

Watch the clip here:

Mixed online reactions

The video quickly went viral, prompting divided opinions online. Several users labelled the action discriminatory and unnecessary, arguing that a fan’s choice of attire should not be policed in such a manner. On the other hand, many cited venue rules to justify the officials' actions.

According to a report by The Times of India (TOI), Old Trafford has a policy in place for international fixtures. The guideline states that fans are expected to wear clothing that supports the participating teams — in this case, England or India.

The controversy comes shortly after the cancellation of a World Championship of Legends match between India Champions and Pakistan Champions, reportedly called off due to off-field tensions.