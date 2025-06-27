Pakistanis react to British man wearing Team India’s Dream11 jersey on Lahore streets: ‘Is it safe?’

A British content creator has sparked a wave of curiosity and laughter across social media after posting a video of himself wearing the Indian cricket team’s jersey while walking through the streets of Lahore, Pakistan. The man, identified as Alex Wanders, shared the clip on his official Instagram account, capturing candid reactions from locals as he sported the blue Dream11 jersey of Team India. A British man walked through Lahore wearing an Indian cricket jersey and recorded reactions.(Instagram/alexwandersyt)

(Also read: UK vlogger’s wow moment at Delhi Metro goes viral, says it outshines London Underground. Video)

Testing boundaries with a smile

In the video, which has garnered over 2.5 million views, Wanders is seen strolling through various areas in Lahore while occasionally greeting locals with a smile and folded hands. He is heard saying, “Getting some strange looks” early in the clip, but continues with calm confidence.

As the video progresses, Wanders expresses his pleasant surprise at the warm reception, stating, “So far so good, nothing happened.” Toward the end, he reflects on the experience by saying, “So far it turns out that if you wear an Indian shirt in Pakistan, nothing happens because people are really good.”

Watch the clip here:

The caption accompanying the post reads, “Is it safe to wear an Indian cricket shirt in Pakistan?” — a question that drew wide-ranging responses from both Indian and Pakistani viewers.

Social media reacts with humour and mixed views

The viral clip has triggered a mix of hilarious and thoughtful comments, showcasing the internet’s ever-ready wit. One Instagram user commented, “Half of the public did not know what was written on the T-shirt lol.” Another noted, “You doing namaste in Pakistan is the best thing.”

(Also read: ‘He ruined it’: Indian barber asks UK vlogger for ₹1,800 for haircut, divides internet)

Others took a humorous jab at the language barrier, with one remarking, “Probably because ‘India’ is written in English.” A similar comment read, “They don’t know how to read English.” Amidst the jokes, some viewers appreciated the gesture, calling it a “lovely video.”