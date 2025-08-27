Search
Wed, Aug 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

'I have no problem with you': Indian-origin man's tense exchange with Pakistani man on London train

ByBhavya Sukheja
Updated on: Aug 27, 2025 10:25 am IST

The incident has sparked discussion , with many condemning the Pakistani man for unnecessary hostility.

A video of a Pakistani man clashing with an Indian-origin passenger on a train in London has gone viral online. The clip shows the Indian man calmly confronting the Pakistani passenger, who is dressed in a white shirt and black pants. “You are Pakistani and I am Indian, is that a problem?" he asks. The man confirms his nationality, prompting the Indian passenger to ask, “Why is that a problem?” The Pakistani man then responds, “Because we are enemies.”

The incident has sparked widespread discussion online.(X/@HoodedClaw1974)
The incident has sparked widespread discussion online.(X/@HoodedClaw1974)

Surprised, the Indian man repeats, “We are enemies?” The Pakistani man nods in affirmation. Remaining composed, the Indian man says, “I have no problem with you… This is going to go viral,” to which the Pakistani man replies, “Yeah, you make it viral.”

Shortly after, the Pakistani man deboards the train at the next station, while the person filming remarks, "Get off at Whitechapel."

“Pakistani on train tells man that being Indian is a problem because we are enemies. How diverse,” the caption of the post read.

The confrontation took place on a train on the Elizabeth line, according to the video.

Also Read: Canadian man shares quirky grocery store differences in UK vs Canada: 'Have more fun shopping here'

Social media reactions

The incident has sparked widespread discussion online, with many condemning the unnecessary hostility.

“That Pakistani openly admitting “we are enemies” shows their hatred runs deeper than borders, even in London trains,” one user wrote.

“Remember, diversity is our strength. The Indian man isn't putting another division and conflict. Which is great, but the Pakistani man has.I wonder how many people here share his views?” commented another.

Also Read: Man wearing Pakistan jersey argues with security at India-England Test, told to cover up: ‘Take me with force’

“A quarrel in a far away country, between people of whom we know nothing of and can't hope to understand,” wrote a third user.

“They hate everyone don't they? Yet in the UK, the Left are groveling to them. Even the King!” said another.

“Typical Pakistanis - hate all, hated by all,” remarked one user.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / 'I have no problem with you': Indian-origin man's tense exchange with Pakistani man on London train
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On