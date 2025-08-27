'I have no problem with you': Indian-origin man's tense exchange with Pakistani man on London train

A video of a Pakistani man clashing with an Indian-origin passenger on a train in London has gone viral online. The clip shows the Indian man calmly confronting the Pakistani passenger, who is dressed in a white shirt and black pants. “You are Pakistani and I am Indian, is that a problem?" he asks. The man confirms his nationality, prompting the Indian passenger to ask, “Why is that a problem?” The Pakistani man then responds, “Because we are enemies.” The incident has sparked widespread discussion online.(X/@HoodedClaw1974)

Surprised, the Indian man repeats, “We are enemies?” The Pakistani man nods in affirmation. Remaining composed, the Indian man says, “I have no problem with you… This is going to go viral,” to which the Pakistani man replies, “Yeah, you make it viral.”

Shortly after, the Pakistani man deboards the train at the next station, while the person filming remarks, "Get off at Whitechapel."

“Pakistani on train tells man that being Indian is a problem because we are enemies. How diverse,” the caption of the post read.

The confrontation took place on a train on the Elizabeth line, according to the video.

Social media reactions

The incident has sparked widespread discussion online, with many condemning the unnecessary hostility.

“That Pakistani openly admitting “we are enemies” shows their hatred runs deeper than borders, even in London trains,” one user wrote.

“Remember, diversity is our strength. The Indian man isn't putting another division and conflict. Which is great, but the Pakistani man has.I wonder how many people here share his views?” commented another.

“A quarrel in a far away country, between people of whom we know nothing of and can't hope to understand,” wrote a third user.

“They hate everyone don't they? Yet in the UK, the Left are groveling to them. Even the King!” said another.

“Typical Pakistanis - hate all, hated by all,” remarked one user.