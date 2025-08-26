Canadian man shares quirky grocery store differences in UK vs Canada: 'Have more fun shopping here'

A Canadian man living in the United Kingdom has sparked widespread online discussion after posting a video comparing British grocery stores to those in Canada. The clip, shared by Matt Giffen, has already garnered more than 7 lakh views. A viral video showed quirky UK supermarket differences that surprised a Canadian man.(Instagram/mattgiffenn)

Observations in British store

In the video, Giffen can be heard saying, "As a Canadian living in the UK, these are the biggest differences I've seen in a British grocery store. Or shall I say, superstore. First up, we've got the eggs that are not refrigerated, they're just like out in an aisle. They're also mad cheap, bro. £2 for 15 eggs. Someone let me know in the comments right now what the proper way to store your eggs is."

He went on to highlight other staples, noting the sheer amount of tea and baked beans available, as well as the British fondness for noodles. "Guys, I've never seen anything like this. Big cans, small cans, different flavours, and of course, you cannot forget the obsession with noodles. A pot noodle does slap, to be fair," he remarked.

Praise for ready meals

Giffen also spoke about one aspect of British shopping that impressed him the most. "Probably one of the biggest things I love about living in the UK is that you pay for what the item says. I could go and I could give them a 5p note and that's it. In Canada, when you go to pay something that says $5, you end up giving them like $5.72 or something. Let's talk about the famous meal deal. Main snack and a drink for just £3.60. I wouldn't say I'm in love with the meal deal, but I am obsessed with its cousin, the Ready Meal. One of the greatest inventions to ever come out of the UK. And I just hope you know how lucky you are to have them because we have nothing like this in Canada."

Surprising crisp flavours

The video also showcased the wide range of crisp varieties available in Britain, which Giffen found unusual. "Oh, and another big difference is y'all crisp flavour. Prawn cocktail, pickled onion, crispy bacon, Marmite crisps? Oh, hell no," he exclaimed.

The text over the clip read “biggest differences in a UK grocery store,” while the caption stated “Full aisles of baked beans & tea.”

Social media reactions

The video received a flood of comments. One viewer wrote, "As a Brit, I love seeing how foreigners react to our everyday things." Another added, "The eggs thing always shocks people but it’s completely safe here." A Canadian user commented, "Ready meals in the UK are a game changer, wish we had that back home." One viewer observed, "Tea aisles are like heaven for us, it’s a national treasure." Another quipped, "Meal deals keep the nation alive during lunch breaks."