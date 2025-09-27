Navratri in Ahmedabad sees pet dogs dressed in traditional outfits join owners for garba celebrations. Video

Navratri is being celebrated with unmatched fervour across India and even beyond its borders. This year, among the many colourful videos of the festivities, one clip from Ahmedabad has particularly captured the internet’s imagination. The video, shared by local content creator Siddharth Shah, shows pet dogs dressed in traditional garba outfits. Their owners can be seen holding them in their arms while gracefully swaying to the beats of garba. Ahmedabad celebrated Navratri with a twist as pet dogs dressed in traditional attire took part in garba.(Instagram/sidshahofficial)

The creator’s perspective

In his video voice-over, Shah speaks in Hindi, which translates into English as: “Navratri is celebrated everywhere, but did you know that in Ahmedabad even pets have their own Navratri? We visited a unique place in the city where people dress up their pets in traditional outfits and join them in playing Garba. At first, it felt a little surprising, but on the other hand, the bond between humans and animals brought a sense of peace and joy. Every beat carried rhythm, every turn reflected belonging. This is the true beauty of Ahmedabad, where festivals are for everyone.”

Check out the clip here:

Internet reactions pour in

The video has already been viewed more than 5.1 million times, and the reactions are a mix of admiration, humour and sheer delight.

One user wrote, “This is the cutest version of Navratri I have ever seen. The dogs look happier than most of us on the dance floor.” Another remarked, “Ahmedabad never fails to surprise, now even pets are part of the festival.” A third person commented, “The bond between humans and animals is shown so beautifully here, it made me emotional.”

Some users focused on the outfits, with one saying, “Those tiny ghagras on the dogs are adorable, whoever designed them deserves a prize.” Another shared, “Festivals are about togetherness, and this proves it can extend beyond humans too.” A viewer wrote, “This video shows why Navratri is not just a festival, it is an emotion.”

