‘Real garba’: Women perform traditional garba without mic or instrument, video wins hearts

The women relied only on their voices and claps, bringing back a style of garba that today’s generation has almost forgotten.

The video was shared on Instagram by Artistic Life with Preeti with the caption, “No mic, no musical instrument, traditional garba which today's generation have almost forgotten.”

The traditional Garba:

In the video, women are seen starting the traditional garba with the chant “Ambe Maa Ki Jai.” They then form a circle and sing and play garba in perfect sync with full energy.

The video went viral for showing the original spirit of garba, which is often overshadowed by today’s loud, staged renditions.

Check out the video here:

Internet reacts:

The video received widespread praise online, with many viewers expressing admiration for the women’s energy and devotion. People appreciated how they kept the tradition alive without using microphones or instruments.

One of the users commented, “That was so peaceful and calming to see.”

A second user commented, “Societies and street Garba are the OG garba ! The rest are all commercial garba, only money-making.”

A third user commented, “That's the real garba with pure faith and feelings, not having any vulgarity nowadays festivals are just of DJs, noise even in pandals they play Bollywood songs, that's not the things happen.”

“People have forgotten the reality behind garba. Dressing up and dancing in the name of garba needs to be stopped. This is real Garba,” another user commented.