Step inside stunning 30-year-old renovated home in Kerala: 3,000 square foot Trivandrum masterpiece with giant aquarium

"We have been here for 30 years," the homeowner shared in the video, adding, “We renovated the house two years back... we have made a heaven out of it.”

The primary challenge was creating a space that respected the privacy of the older generation while catering to the younger family's contemporary lifestyle. The design team achieved this by opening up the living and dining areas, improving transparency, and fostering a seamless connection with the outdoors.

ArchPro's video highlighted how the home successfully bridges the gap between two generations, turning a dated structure into a luminous, 'heavenly' sanctuary. The project emerged from a desire to rejuvenate a family home that held immense spatial potential — including double-height volumes and abundant natural light — that had previously gone underutilised.

In the heart of Kannammoola, Trivandrum, a 30-year-old residence has undergone a breathtaking transformation, proving that old bones can indeed support a modern soul. Completed in 2023, this 3,000 sq ft renovation project was spotlighted in a March 18 Instagram video by design firm ArchPro . Also read | Step inside Sabyasachi Mukherjee's grand 7,250 square foot Kolkata home with maximalist decor, luxe crystal chandeliers

From a formal living area to heritage touches A standout feature is the double-height ceiling, which gives the living room a grand, airy feel. The space is anchored by a large, built-in aquarium that acts as a living divider, adding movement and tranquillity to the room. The home's design balances modern aesthetics with nostalgia. A dedicated wall features a collection of decorative plates imprinted with scenes from India's old heritage, serving as a 'reflection of the old' within the new.

From hand-painted floral murals on brick-textured walls to contemporary chandeliers and warm wooden flooring, every corner feels curated. The use of rich velvet upholstery adds a splash of luxury against the neutral, fluted wall panels. One of the most cherished spaces is a lush, plant-filled balcony. Featuring a glass roof and abundant tropical greenery, it serves as a private oasis. "I don’t need to go anywhere else for a photoshoot," the home owner quipped in the video.

The challenge of an 'occupied' renovation Renovating a home is difficult; renovating one while the family remains on-site is a logistical feat. Because the family continued to live in the house during construction, the project had to be executed in carefully planned phases.

Large portions of the structure were demolished and reorganised to create more functional public spaces, particularly in the kitchen and pantry areas. By completing one zone at a time, the team ensured the family's safety while maintaining a coherent design language across the staggered timeline.

The result is a home that feels deeply connected to its Kerala roots through its lush greenery and warm wood tones, yet remains firmly modern in its functionality. By highlighting the home’s original 'spatial potential', this renovation serves as a blueprint for adapting older Indian homes for the future without losing their essential character.

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