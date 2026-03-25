This couple visited 50 flats in Bengaluru and rejected every ‘Pinterest’ template to build a dream home: Take a tour

In the fast-paced corporate hub of Bengaluru, where 'move-in ready' apartments and cookie-cutter interior packages are the norm, Diksha Karandikar and Pranav Adhyapak are staging a quiet rebellion. The two — working in marketing and finance — have turned their home, affectionately known on Instagram as @apt_1901, into a masterclass in intentional living and modern eclectic design. Also read | Step inside spacious home near Bengaluru built under ₹1 crore that blends modern comfort with scenic beauty Diksha Karandikar and Pranav Adhyapak rejected some 50 'Pinterest-perfect' flats and instead chose a space that reflected their personality. (Instagram/ apt_1901) The videos on their account showcase how Diksha and Pranav's home transitions from a bright, sophisticated gallery by day to a moody, intimate sanctuary by night. The decor is characterised by clean lines, organic shapes, and a sophisticated 'grown-up' colour palette.

The aesthetic: quiet luxury meets 'curated cosy' The couple’s choice of white walls and the absence of false ceilings is prominent. Instead of recessed lights, they use sleek, black architectural track lighting and minimalist wall sconces that frame the TV area, adding a gallery-like feel to the living space. A focal point is the long, low-profile walnut wood console featuring slatted detailing. Above it, the TV is treated like a piece of art, flanked by tall, thin light fixtures. The large area rug features a 3D wave texture that adds depth to the grey-tiled flooring. The nighttime shots in their videos showcase their '5 small lamps' rule. An amber-glowing doughnut lamp on the console and soft, warm pools of light throughout the room create a cocoon-like effect, replacing harsh overhead glare. Large potted plants are placed in woven baskets, bringing an organic, softening element to the structured furniture. One of the rooms features a plush, low-slung lounge chair with an ottoman positioned by floor-to-ceiling windows to take in the Bengaluru skyline. Their expansive balcony also offers a sweeping view of the city. It’s a home that is sophisticated yet playful. It feels meticulously organised and high-end, but the 'keyboard wall' and curated niches suggest a space that is deeply lived-in and tailored to their specific hobbies rather than social media trends. Overall, the vibe is calm, moody, and deeply personal, proving that a "lived-in" home can be just as stunning as a staged one.

A journey born from perspective Their journey to ‘Apartment 1901’ wasn’t just about real estate; it was a profound shift in perspective. In 2023, while living in a rented flat and contemplating a move abroad, a near-fatal accident changed everything. "We realised we wanted to stay in India, close to family and accessible medical care," the couple shared in an interview with HT Lifestyle. Diksha and Pranav decided to plant roots in Bengaluru, embarking on a gruelling two-year hunt that saw them visit over 50 flats across 30 societies. The search ended unexpectedly during a simple grocery run. Right across from their rented apartment sat ‘Apartment 1901’. Despite being slightly over budget, they booked it the same day.

Rejecting the 'staged' narrative The design phase brought a different kind of challenge. While interior firms offered trendy, 'Pinterest-perfect' designs, Diksha and Pranav found them to be 'templatised and run-of-the-mill'. "Their suggestions didn't feel personal," they said, adding, "We realised our preferred style — modern eclectic with a global sensibility — didn't really exist as a template in the Indian market." Turning to their corporate roots, the duo traded design software for Excel sheets and PowerPoint mood boards. They made the bold decision to keep fixed elements minimal: no false ceilings and stark white walls. Most importantly, they rejected the industry standard of 'staged photoshoots'. "We were told that for a magazine-worthy shoot, the entire house needs to be furnished in two weeks to look 'untouched,'" said Diksha and Pranav, adding, “That didn't sit right with us. We didn't want decor for the sake of it; we wanted a lived-in home, not a staged set.”

A sanctuary of slow living The result is a space that breathes. Their 'golden rule' for maintaining a sanctuary in a high-energy city is simple: serenity isn’t about having less, but about having the right things. Apt_1901 eschews the 'smart home' trend for 'slow' rituals. There are no voice-activated lights here. Instead, the couple manually switches on five small lamps rather than one statement chandelier. They choose to listen to full records on a vinyl player rather than skipping through digital playlists. Unique personal touches define the aesthetic: ⦿ The keyboard wall: a dedicated display of keyboards that serves as functional art. ⦿ Intentional greenery: strategically placed plants that soften the ‘modern’ edges. ⦿ Warmth over trend: a focus on warm lighting and pops of bright colour used sparingly to spark joy.