Bengaluru real estate: Where can you find a 2BHK for rent below ₹30,000?

Rental inflation in Bengaluru’s prime tech corridors may have pushed 2BHK apartment rents well beyond ₹40,000 in areas such as Koramangala and Whitefield, but affordable pockets still exist for tenants willing to look slightly beyond the city’s core business districts, local brokers point out. While 2BHK rents in Bengaluru’s prime tech hubs like Koramangala and Whitefield have crossed ₹40,000, brokers say affordable options still exist beyond the city’s core business districts. (Picture for representational purposes) (AI generated image using ChatGPT )

Recent listings and rental market data show several neighbourhoods where tenants can still secure a 2BHK home for under ₹20,000 a month.

Brokers say that budget-friendly 2BHK options are currently available in peripheral and emerging residential belts, including Attibele, Hosa Road, Bommanahalli, Carmelaram, Singapura, Kommaghatta and parts of CV Raman Nagar. In many of these locations, asking rents range between ₹20,000 and ₹30,000, depending on the level of furnishing, connectivity, and amenities.

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Affordable rental pockets emerging outside core IT hubs Brokers suggest that localities farther from Bengaluru’s established IT corridors continue to offer relatively affordable housing. In Attibele, multiple 2BHK apartments in gated communities are available around ₹20,000, while parts of Doddaballapur Main Road and Koppa Gate are seeing rentals between ₹25,000 and ₹30,000, Sunil Singh of Realty Corp said.

East Bengaluru also continues to provide selective budget opportunities. Areas around Kadugodi and Nagavarapalya still have smaller apartment developments targeting working professionals and families seeking lower rents near employment hubs, Singh said.

In prime neighbourhoods of Bengaluru, such as Koramangala, Indiranagar, HSR Layout and Hebbal, brokers say even compact 1BHK apartments can command rents upwards of ₹40,000 per month, particularly within gated communities offering modern amenities, brokers point out.

At the same time, more budget-friendly options remain in other parts of the city. In north Bengaluru, a 1BHK in a gated development may be available at around ₹25,000, depending on facilities. Meanwhile, in areas like BTM Layout, the outskirts of Whitefield in the east, JP Nagar and along Kanakapura Road in the south, tenants can still find 2BHK homes priced below ₹25,000 and 1BHK units around ₹15,000. However, these are typically standalone buildings with limited amenities and often lack features such as lifts.

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Connectivity remains the biggest trade-off While affordable rents are still possible, tenants often compromise on commute times and social infrastructure. Real estate experts pointed out that budget-friendly neighbourhoods are generally located farther from central business districts or major startup clusters. However, expanding Metro connectivity and peripheral infrastructure upgrades are gradually improving the appeal of these areas, brokers pointed out.

Localities near Sarjapur Road and Bellandur continue to command higher rents overall, though isolated lower-budget options occasionally appear in standalone buildings and older apartment complexes. Meanwhile, residential pockets in the outskirts of Sarjapur Road are emerging as alternatives for tenants seeking lower monthly outgo while remaining connected to tech corridors, Singh said.

Brokers also said that Bengaluru’s rental landscape is increasingly splitting into two segments, premium micro-markets with steep rents and peripheral zones where affordability still persists. For tenants prioritising budget over proximity to CBD areas, sub- ₹30,000 2BHK rentals remain available, although inventory is tightening as demand spreads outward from the city’s core.