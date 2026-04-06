Friends over high rent: Why a Bengaluru couple paid 30% more to stay in the same housing society for their social circle

By paying nearly 30% more rent to remain in the same housing society, a Bengaluru-based IT couple in their late 30s has sparked debate over whether emotional and social considerations are increasingly outweighing financial prudence in the city’s housing market. A Bengaluru IT couple paid 30% more rent to stay in the same society, sparking debate on social ties outweighing financial prudence. (Picture for representational purposes) (ChatGPT )

The decision highlights the emotional calculus behind housing choices. As the user noted, “we know most people here; some are like family. We can leave our child with them or call them in emergencies,” underscoring how social comfort and familiarity can outweigh longer commutes or higher costs.

The couple, who earlier paid around ₹57,000 in monthly rent, recently moved to another apartment within the same gated society for ₹75,000, primarily to maintain their social circle. According to the Reddit post, both the couple and their children had built close relationships within the community and were unwilling to relocate despite the steep rent increase.

“They were not ready to leave the ‘society’ as the husband and wife have become very close with the other owners there. Their kids have become friends with other owners' kids. So they found another flat in the same society, but that flat's owner will be charging them 75k, and they are ready to pay because ‘we can't leave our friends from here’,” the post said.



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‘It’s about stability and support systems’ Several users said such decisions are not unusual in Bengaluru, where gated communities often function as extended support systems.

One Redditor shared a personal experience of continuing to live in the same society for years, even after relocating for work. “We know most people here; some are like family. We can leave our child with them or call them in emergencies,” the user wrote, pointing out that social comfort and familiarity often outweigh the inconvenience of commuting or higher costs.

Another Redditor echoed similar sentiments, noting that for working couples, especially those with children, having a trusted social circle is essential. Easy access to friends, playmates, and reliable neighbours creates a sense of stability that is difficult to replicate elsewhere, he said.

“After a point, you stop thinking only about money and start focusing on peace of mind,” another user wrote, highlighting the emotional calculus behind such decisions.

Rent vs EMI Several users pointed out that the decision may still make financial sense in Bengaluru’s current market.

A Redditor argued that a flat renting for ₹75,000 could translate into an EMI of ₹2 lakh or more per month, depending on the property's value and loan terms. “A large portion of that EMI goes toward interest, not principal,” the user noted, suggesting that renting may be more efficient from a purely financial perspective.

Others said that for high-income dual-earning couples, the rent burden may be relatively manageable. “If the household income is ₹8–9 lakh a month, ₹75,000 split between two isn’t significant,” a user wrote, arguing that renting while investing surplus funds elsewhere could be a smarter strategy.

Some also pointed out that the rent-versus-EMI gap has only recently narrowed, and historically, EMIs have been significantly higher than rents. “It’s only in the past year that rents have caught up. If the rental market softens, renting may again become the clear winner,” one comment read.

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A shift in urban housing priorities Redditors pointed out that beyond affordability and asset creation, factors such as community, convenience, and lifestyle are increasingly influencing choices.

Some users noted that homeowners are even reluctant to move out of established societies, despite owning other properties. “People are willing to pay over ₹1 lakh in rent just to stay in a community they like,” one of the users commented, adding that social ecosystems built over the years are hard to replace.

Comparing past and present living conditions, one user said that while earlier generations prioritised collective living and shared responsibilities, today’s decisions are shaped by a complex mix of financial pressures, career demands, and lifestyle expectations.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)