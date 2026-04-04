Bengaluru real estate: Rising prices, shrinking spaces, buyers feel the pinch
Bengaluru real estate: 2BHK hunt gets tougher as prices surge and rents spike, squeezing affordability despite strong tech demand
Finding a 2BHK apartment in Bengaluru has become increasingly difficult for homebuyers, as both prices and rents surge. Flats that were priced at around ₹1.4 crore just three years ago are now being listed for nearly ₹2 crore, even in areas plagued by poor infrastructure, such as bad roads and water shortages, according to Reddit users.
While buying a home may seem costlier at first glance, many buyers say they are also getting less space for the same price, or even paying a higher price.
“In the last 3 years, I have observed the cost of the same flat go from 1.4 crores to 2 crores. The flat isn't perfect, btw, it has a huge drain next to it and lots of other issues that I can list. The only big plus is that it is super close to ORR and hence all IT companies,” one of the Redditors said.
Buyers looking near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in high-demand areas such as Harlur, Bellandur, Bhoganhalli, and Kadubesanahalli are particularly affected. “We were ok with renting too, but rents have skyrocketed. Today, people are paying ₹70,000 or more for the same flat we were considering buying,” a Reddit user wrote.
Some premium 2BHKs in gated societies are being sold for ₹2.5 crore, and much of the inventory has already been sold out, despite the lack of basic amenities in these complexes, they said.
Also Read: 'Is Bengaluru's real estate market slowing down?' IT layoffs, affordability issues concern homebuyers
Buyer demographics
Redditors noted that tech professionals, particularly those in their 30s working along ORR, partly drive the price surge. Many earn ₹60-70 lakh annually in cash, plus stock options worth nearly half of that.
Their spouses often earn ₹30-50 lakh per year, allowing these households to quickly amass ₹70-80 lakh in two years. With few dependents and minimal financial burden from parents, this group has the purchasing power to absorb rapid price increases, they said.
“The people who are getting a fair inflation-adjusted salary are the ones able to buy in the current market,” one Reddit user noted, highlighting the widening gap between tech professionals and salaried individuals whose incomes have not kept pace with inflation.
While rental listings are available for ₹70,000 per month, but most tenants are unwilling to pay that much. “Currently, 2BHKs in a good gated society go for ₹50,000-55,000, and that’s what most people end up paying,” another user said.
Also Read: Bengaluru techie says ‘no immediate stress’ after layoff, living on rent with no home loan EMI
Bengaluru’s homes aren’t just getting costlier, they’re getting smaller
Buying a home in Bengaluru today may feel more expensive at first glance, but buyers also say they are getting less space for the same (or higher) price.
Data from NoBroker shows that the average flat size dropped about 8% in 2025, falling from 1,094 sq ft to just over 1,000 sq ft. Among major metros, this is one of the sharpest contractions.
According to Saurabh Garg, Chief Business Officer at NoBroker, the compression is most visible in mainstream housing categories. “Carpet areas in 2BHK units have reduced by 9% and in 3BHKs by about 5% in Bengaluru,” he said, noting that builders are restructuring configurations to balance profitability with consumer expectations. This densified approach, he said, is becoming a preferred strategy in a market where budget constraints are increasingly shaping buying decisions.
Real estate experts say that some grade-A developers continue to offer larger-format homes, typically priced from ₹2.5–3 crore, but this is not reflective of the broader market. “Across most mid-range projects, we are seeing a noticeable reduction in sizes as developers adjust to rising input costs and changing demand patterns,” Garg said.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSouptik Datta
Souptik Datta is a deputy chief content producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where he reports on southern India with a focus on real estate, urban infrastructure and environmental urban issues. His coverage tracks the intersection of policy, capital flows, regulation and sustainability, examining how these forces shape housing markets, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure development across rapidly transforming cities. He also closely tracks civic issues affecting urban residents, including property taxation, planning approvals, public transport expansion, water stress, waste management and the governance challenges that influence everyday life in India’s metros. Souptik’s reporting is driven by a strong interest in accountability, consumer rights and the lived realities of homebuyers and investors navigating volatile pricing cycles, regulatory changes and project delivery risks. He frequently analyses project launches, land monetisation strategies, planning frameworks, RERA-related developments and the broader implications of infrastructure investments on emerging growth corridors. His work blends on-ground reporting with data-backed analysis and long-form explainers aimed at demystifying complex real estate and infrastructure developments for readers. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, Souptik was associated with Moneycontrol at Network 18, where he covered real estate, infrastructure and allied sectors, producing market insights, policy-led stories and in-depth features. Outside the newsroom, Souptik is an avid solo traveller and documentary enthusiast, exploring diverse regions and visually documenting unique narratives through film and photography. In his early career, Souptik also freelanced as a documentary photographer, independently working on visual storytelling projects that captured grassroots narratives, urban change and everyday life. He can be reached at souptik.datta@htdigital.in.Read More