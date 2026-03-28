‘I want techie tenants only’: Bengaluru listing sparks fresh debate on rental bias
Bengaluru rental bias grows as ‘techie-only’ listings rise; tenants flag cramped homes, high rents, long commutes
A rental listing in Bengaluru has ignited debate over discriminatory practices in the city’s housing market after a landlord explicitly stated a preference for ‘techie tenants only,’ effectively excluding applicants from other professions, according to local brokers.
A Bengaluru-based broker, who wished to remain anonymous, acknowledged that such preferences are increasingly common. “Many landlords tell us upfront they want IT tenants because of income stability and timely payments,” he said, pointing out that the demand from tech professionals often shapes listing conditions.
Brokers say such preferences include the dominance of the IT workforce in Bengaluru’s rental ecosystem. Software professionals are often perceived as more reliable tenants, prompting some landlords to tailor listings accordingly.
“This kind of filtering includes socio-economic bias and sidelines professionals from sectors like healthcare, education, and services, who are equally integral to the city’s workforce,” the broker said.
Also Read: When shared buggies turn ‘personal cab services’: Misuse of common area amenities raises concerns in housing societies
‘Matchbox homes’ and soaring rents
Tenants say one of the biggest concerns is the shrinking size of rental units, even as rents climb sharply. Several users described 1BHK apartments in prime areas as ‘matchbox-sized,’ often just 300–400 sq ft, despite commanding rents of ₹30,000 or more.
“I’ve stretched my budget to ₹40,000 and still haven’t found anything,” one Reddit user said. Another added that many listings priced at ₹30,000 fail to offer value proportionate to the rent. “Where are the ₹15,000 homes people claim exist in Indiranagar?” one of the users had shared on the social media platform Reddit.
Also Read: Bengaluru rental row raises key question: Can landlords deduct repair costs from security deposits?
In another account, a tenant said they were asked to vacate within 10 days despite earlier assurances, forcing an urgent house hunt. “It was horrific—going street to street, calling landlords, paying brokerage, all while juggling work and family,” the user wrote.
House hunting in Bengaluru comes with trade-offs, tenants say
Struggling to find affordable homes close to workplaces, many tenants are choosing to live farther away and rely on public transport. Areas such as Mahalakshmi Layout and Vijayanagar are emerging as preferred options due to relatively lower rents and metro connectivity.
“My office was near Shivajinagar, but I lived farther out and took the metro—it was predictable and took about 30–40 minutes,” one user said, noting that fixed commute times were easier to manage than erratic road traffic.
Also Read: Bengaluru real estate: Redditors say luxury housing may ‘show its true colours’ if IT job losses hit top earners
Others, however, pointed to the toll of long commutes, with some spending over three hours a day travelling. The strain, they said, is leading to burnout and even prompting decisions to switch jobs or relocate. “After months of searching, I’ve just given up,” another Reddit user wrote.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSouptik Datta
Souptik Datta is a deputy chief content producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where he reports on southern India with a focus on real estate, urban infrastructure and environmental urban issues. His coverage tracks the intersection of policy, capital flows, regulation and sustainability, examining how these forces shape housing markets, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure development across rapidly transforming cities. He also closely tracks civic issues affecting urban residents, including property taxation, planning approvals, public transport expansion, water stress, waste management and the governance challenges that influence everyday life in India’s metros. Souptik’s reporting is driven by a strong interest in accountability, consumer rights and the lived realities of homebuyers and investors navigating volatile pricing cycles, regulatory changes and project delivery risks. He frequently analyses project launches, land monetisation strategies, planning frameworks, RERA-related developments and the broader implications of infrastructure investments on emerging growth corridors. His work blends on-ground reporting with data-backed analysis and long-form explainers aimed at demystifying complex real estate and infrastructure developments for readers. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, Souptik was associated with Moneycontrol at Network 18, where he covered real estate, infrastructure and allied sectors, producing market insights, policy-led stories and in-depth features. Outside the newsroom, Souptik is an avid solo traveller and documentary enthusiast, exploring diverse regions and visually documenting unique narratives through film and photography. In his early career, Souptik also freelanced as a documentary photographer, independently working on visual storytelling projects that captured grassroots narratives, urban change and everyday life. He can be reached at souptik.datta@htdigital.in.Read More