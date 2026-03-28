‘I want techie tenants only’: Bengaluru listing sparks fresh debate on rental bias

A rental listing in Bengaluru has ignited debate over discriminatory practices in the city’s housing market after a landlord explicitly stated a preference for ‘techie tenants only,’ effectively excluding applicants from other professions, according to local brokers. Bengaluru real estate: A rental listing has ignited debate over discriminatory practices in the city’s housing market after a landlord explicitly stated a preference for ‘techie tenants only,’ effectively excluding applicants from other professions. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

A Bengaluru-based broker, who wished to remain anonymous, acknowledged that such preferences are increasingly common. “Many landlords tell us upfront they want IT tenants because of income stability and timely payments,” he said, pointing out that the demand from tech professionals often shapes listing conditions.

Brokers say such preferences include the dominance of the IT workforce in Bengaluru’s rental ecosystem. Software professionals are often perceived as more reliable tenants, prompting some landlords to tailor listings accordingly.

“This kind of filtering includes socio-economic bias and sidelines professionals from sectors like healthcare, education, and services, who are equally integral to the city’s workforce,” the broker said.

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‘Matchbox homes’ and soaring rents Tenants say one of the biggest concerns is the shrinking size of rental units, even as rents climb sharply. Several users described 1BHK apartments in prime areas as ‘matchbox-sized,’ often just 300–400 sq ft, despite commanding rents of ₹30,000 or more.

“I’ve stretched my budget to ₹40,000 and still haven’t found anything,” one Reddit user said. Another added that many listings priced at ₹30,000 fail to offer value proportionate to the rent. “Where are the ₹15,000 homes people claim exist in Indiranagar?” one of the users had shared on the social media platform Reddit.

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In another account, a tenant said they were asked to vacate within 10 days despite earlier assurances, forcing an urgent house hunt. “It was horrific—going street to street, calling landlords, paying brokerage, all while juggling work and family,” the user wrote.

House hunting in Bengaluru comes with trade-offs, tenants say Struggling to find affordable homes close to workplaces, many tenants are choosing to live farther away and rely on public transport. Areas such as Mahalakshmi Layout and Vijayanagar are emerging as preferred options due to relatively lower rents and metro connectivity.

“My office was near Shivajinagar, but I lived farther out and took the metro—it was predictable and took about 30–40 minutes,” one user said, noting that fixed commute times were easier to manage than erratic road traffic.

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Others, however, pointed to the toll of long commutes, with some spending over three hours a day travelling. The strain, they said, is leading to burnout and even prompting decisions to switch jobs or relocate. “After months of searching, I’ve just given up,” another Reddit user wrote.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)