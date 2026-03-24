Are Bengaluru’s first-time tech buyers pausing real estate purchases amid AI layoff fears?

The Bengaluru real estate market, largely driven by first-time tech buyers who invest in the ₹70 lakh to ₹1.5 crore segment, is beginning to hit the pause button as conversations around artificial intelligence-driven job cuts grow louder. On platforms like Reddit, buyers are increasingly debating whether potential layoffs in the IT sector could dampen housing demand, particularly in segments dominated by these buyers. Bengaluru real estate, driven by first-time tech buyers in the ₹70 lakh– ₹1.5 crore segment, is seeing caution as AI-led layoff fears raise concerns over demand. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Souptik Datta )

“Layoff scale and current situation: Roughly 5,000–7,000 tech layoffs have been announced in early 2026. The tech workforce tied to the city’s major employment corridors is about 1.2 million people. Even if layoffs rise to 15k–20k, it’s still a small fraction of the total workforce,” one of the users posted on Reddit.

However, several Redditors said the immediate effect is not job loss, but hesitation. “First-time tech buyers… are pausing purchases,” one user said, pointing to a slowdown in decision-making for homes priced between ₹70 lakh and ₹1.5 crore.

Others argued that hiring uncertainty is a greater concern than layoffs themselves. “Many companies are not laying people off, but most of them are not hiring… people have just become cautious,” a user wrote, suggesting that demand could remain subdued until there is clarity on job trends.



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Impact varies across areas, liquidity a concern, say Redditors Redditors said that the impact is likely to vary across micro-markets depending on their reliance on tech employment. Areas heavily dependent on a single employment sector may see sharper reactions, while locations with diversified demand and infrastructure-led growth could remain more resilient.

“First-time tech buyers looking at 70L–1.5Cr homes are pausing purchases. When buyers pause, sales volumes drop. Lower sales mean builder cash flow slows, which sometimes translates into construction delays in mid-segment projects. Over-leveraged buyers also start stretching payments,” the Reddit user wrote.

“Liquidity dries up fast,” one Redditor said, warning that even if prices don’t fall much, a long period of slow growth can reduce real returns when inflation is high.

‘It will hit like a wall of bricks,’ say Redditors While several users suggested “short-term stalls or moderate corrections,” others warned of deeper stress if job losses accelerate.

“It will hit like a wall of bricks,” one user wrote, pointing out that prices could stagnate for extended periods even if they do not fall sharply. Another Redditor projected a potential correction over the next three to five years, citing high valuations and dependence on migrant tech buyers.

Concerns around household financial planning also surfaced. One Redditor noted that many buyers operate with limited financial buffers, leaving them vulnerable to income disruptions. “Banks can initiate action to seize and auction a property if EMIs are unpaid for around three months,” the Redditor said, pointing to risks of distress sales during downturns.



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High EMIs could strain household finances, warn experts Financial planners say rising home loan EMIs are emerging as a key risk factor for urban homebuyers amid an insecure job market, particularly for those who are stretching their budgets to enter the housing market. They caution that even dual-income households can face tight cash flows once large monthly instalments are factored in alongside regular living expenses.

According to financial planner Suresh Sadagopan, many buyers underestimate how quickly fixed obligations can eat into disposable income. He noted that once routine expenses and EMIs significantly reduce the monthly surplus, households may struggle to cover unexpected costs such as medical emergencies, educational needs, or temporary income disruptions.

To manage high EMIs sustainably, borrowers may need to cut back on discretionary spending, avoid additional loans and maintain strict control over cash flows, Sadagopan said.

He also recommended keeping a meaningful financial buffer by setting aside a portion of income for long-term savings and building an emergency fund. “Strengthening the down payment before committing to a purchase, rather than rushing into a high-value loan, can help reduce repayment pressure and improve financial stability over time,” he said.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)