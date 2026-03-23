Bengaluru real estate: Redditors say luxury housing may ‘show its true colours’ if IT job losses hit top earners

Concerns over a potential correction in Bengaluru’s housing market are resurfacing, with online discussions linking a possible slowdown in the global tech sector to weakening demand for high-value homes in the city. There is growing chatter that expensive lifestyles, long supported by high salaries and stable jobs, may not be sustainable. If prices in the luxury segment begin to soften, mid-market homes currently priced at ₹2–3 crore could also see a reality check. Standalone apartments, lacking modern amenities, are expected to be the most vulnerable in such a scenario. Concerns of a housing correction in Bengaluru are rising as global tech slowdown fears may weaken demand for high-end homes. Luxury softening could impact ₹2–3 crore mid-market units, with standalone apartments most vulnerable. (Picture for representaional purposes) (Pexels)

The post argued that many high-priced apartments are owned by young, high-income buyers or NRIs, often financed through loans and built on expectations of sustained salary growth. “Once job losses hit the top earners, these apartments will start showing true colours,” the user wrote, adding that current valuations may not hold if income stability weakens.

“Once the luxury apartments shed their prices, the ‘average’ apartments, which are worth 2-3cr now, will also come back to earth from the clouds. The standalone apartments will be hit the worst-no amenities and now no reason for the price,” the Redditor wrote.

“As high tech crowd starts losing salaries and want to make sure they economize, the NRIs will dump homes for security, the homes owned by not so high paid any more families will be stuck and somehow scrape to keep paying the premiums. With no growth, the builders who would have kept up the apartment ambience will start neglecting the property, and it will let the price slide further,” the post said.



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Tech slowdown fears vs strong holding power Some users pointed to emerging global trends such as reduced hiring, lower compensation growth and declining stock-based pay in the tech sector as potential triggers for demand softening. “Workers don’t have much to bargain now… expensive lifestyles built on high salaries may not sustain,” the post noted.

However, several others pushed back, arguing that homebuyers, especially in metro cities, typically have strong holding capacity and are less likely to sell properties at a loss.

“Selling a house at a lower price is not common in the Indian mindset. People tend to hold unless it directly impacts their monthly lifestyle,” one user said, highlighting cultural and financial factors that support price stability.

Premium housing is seen as more resilient A key counterpoint emerging from the discussion is that premium and gated developments by established developers may remain relatively insulated. Users noted that demand for larger, amenity-rich communities continues to grow, driven by lifestyle preferences and infrastructure gaps in standalone housing.

“Premium homes will actually outperform… senior professionals still have strong earning potential,” one of the Redditors wrote, adding that demand for high-end housing could remain intact even if hiring slows.

Others emphasised that homebuyers are generally under-leveraged, with many home loans prepaid within a few years, strengthening their ability to hold assets during downturns. “In uncertain times, people hold on to real assets like homes,” a user said.



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Layoffs and their impact on Bengaluru real estate Experts note that the rising adoption of automation and artificial intelligence is reshaping the tech industry, altering the demand for certain roles and causing shifts in the job market. While growth is slowing in some areas, new opportunities are emerging in advanced tech fields.

"With job uncertainty looming, the overall decision-making cycle of homebuyers has gone up. They are taking their time to make a final decision. This shows that they are somewhat cautious," Priyanka Kapoor, Senior Vice President, Research, ANAROCK Group, told Hindustan Times Real Estate.

"It is always advisable to be cautious while investing in real estate assets. Prospective buyers should analyse their financials and make informed decisions as real estate investments are long-term commitments," Shrinivas Rao, FRICS, CEO, Vestian, said.

Overall, while a short-term correction may affect prices and rents in Bengaluru’s real estate market, experts said that long-term fundamentals remain strong, particularly as the city continues to be a major tech and business hub.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)