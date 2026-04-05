₹5 lakh salary, ₹2 lakh EMI: Bengaluru techie’s ₹5.25 crore apartment plan sparks ‘overleveraging’ debate

A Bengaluru-based tech professional earning around ₹5 lakh a month sparked debate on Reddit after outlining plans to purchase a ₹5.25 crore apartment in Whitefield with a ₹3.75 crore loan and an estimated monthly EMI of ₹2 lakh. While he sought views on whether he was overleveraging, many cautioned that the decision appears ‘financially aggressive’ for a single-income household, warning that any job shock could significantly strain his finances. A Bengaluru techie earning ₹5 lakh per month sparked debate after planning a ₹5.25 crore Whitefield home with a ₹3.75 crore loan and ~ ₹2 lakh EMI. (Picture for representational purposes only) (ChatGPT )

“Is this financially a sensible decision, or am I over-leveraging? What key risks am I possibly underestimating?” the Redditor asked.

Several users flagged the move as financially aggressive, especially for a single-income household. “You are overextending a lot. EMI will be a big chunk of your salary, and any shock is going to hit hard,” one commenter wrote, cautioning that job loss or income disruption could severely strain finances.

Another user questioned assumptions about job security and financial preparedness, highlighting risks such as medical emergencies, children’s education, and reliance on a single income stream.



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‘Luxury flats may not deliver expected returns’ Beyond affordability, some Redditors were sceptical about the investment value of high-end apartments. “No house with the infrastructure of India should cost that much,” one user said, adding that resale demand in this segment is limited and price appreciation may not justify the cost.

Others echoed similar concerns, warning that such properties can become ‘stuck assets’ during economic uncertainty. With global volatility and fears of a slowdown, some advised caution, noting that real estate may not always outperform alternative investments.

A section of users also suggested exploring lower-ticket homes or diversifying into assets like land, gold, or equities, rather than locking in large capital in a single property.

Rent vs buy: Flexibility versus emotional security Some Redditors argued that renting offers flexibility and preserves liquidity. “If you don’t buy, you have a good corpus and options for emergencies. If you do, you exhaust savings and loan capacity,” a commenter noted.

Others, however, acknowledged the emotional appeal of homeownership, especially for families. “It’s a stretch, but you can’t put a value on your happiness either,” one user said, suggesting the decision ultimately depends on personal priorities.

Still, many urged the buyer to think through long-term implications. “Don’t take decisions that lock you in for 25 years,” a commenter cautioned, adding that rising uncertainty in the tech sector makes large financial commitments riskier.



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Experts weigh in Financial planner Suresh Sadagopan cautioned that long-tenure home loans, typically spanning 20 to 25 years, require careful risk assessment in today’s uncertain job environment. “The primary factor to consider is income stability over the long term. The borrower must ask whether their job can sustain them through the tenure of the loan,” he said.

He noted that job security varies widely across sectors and even within industries such as IT, where some roles are more vulnerable than others. “Each domain, whether engineering, finance, or technology, faces different risks. With the rise of AI, disruption is expected across sectors, and the long-term visibility of jobs is not very clear,” Sadagopan added.

In the case of a high-value property, such as a ₹5 crore home, the risks are amplified. According to him, such homes fall into a niche segment with a limited buyer base. “It is a big-ticket purchase, and therefore more difficult to sell if something goes wrong in one’s career. While the property may appreciate over time, its higher price point can make resale more challenging, especially in the ultra-luxury category,” he explained.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)