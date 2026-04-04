Bengaluru resident fined for cycling inside society after 8 pm, sparks online debate
Bengaluru real estate: Legal experts say housing societies cannot impose arbitrary restrictions without legal backing
A seemingly routine activity, cycling within a residential complex, has triggered debate on Reddit after a resident claimed he was fined for riding after 8 pm in a gated community. The incident resonated widely, especially in Bengaluru, where such communities are reshaping urban living. Many commenters questioned the rationale and legality of imposing such restrictions.
According to the post, the user, along with family members, was cycling on a private society's premises at night when they were stopped and fined for violating a rule prohibiting such activity after 8 pm.
“So I visited my cousin’s society last weekend. My cousin, her kid, and I were just cycling inside at night. Apparently, that’s not allowed after 8 pm. We ended up getting fined for it. What kind of rules are these? Who even comes up with these?” the Redditor wrote.
The incident struck a chord with many online, particularly in a city like Bengaluru, where gated communities are increasingly defining urban living. Several commenters questioned both the logic and legality of such restrictions.
“I get that sometimes these rules come from concerns of residents, different expectations. Not blaming anyone there. But how do we balance this? Having reasonable rules without making the place feel too restrictive?” he asked.
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‘Ask RWA for the rules,’ say Redditors
One of the Redditors dismissed the rule outright, suggesting the resident should demand a formal copy of the regulation: “Ask whether this is part of the RWA rules and to attach a copy. If they don’t have it, ignore it.”
Some users argued that such bodies often impose arbitrary restrictions without clear legal backing.
“This is a nonsensical rule. Cycling is not just a sport but a mode of transport,” one commenter wrote, while another went further, suggesting legal action: “Housing societies are not sovereign nations to come up with their own rules.”
‘Talking after 8 pm banned,’ residents say
One Redditor recounted how individual preferences can sometimes shape broader community rules, sharing an example from their own housing society. They said a ground-floor resident, who followed an early routine of sleeping by 8 pm and waking at 4 am, repeatedly complained about noise during the evening hours.
“She wanted walking and talking around the society post 8 pm banned,” the Redditor wrote, adding that the issue was brought up in nearly every resident meeting. Over time, the demands escalated from complaints to proposals for formal penalties, with fines eventually being suggested for those violating the informal curfew.
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Legal experts weigh in
Legal experts say such restrictions may not always stand on firm ground. Advocate Chandrachur Bhattacharyya pointed out that residents have the right to seek clarity on whether such rules are formally part of a society’s bylaws.
He emphasised that any restriction imposed by a housing society must derive its authority from an applicable law or statute. “Rules and regulations cannot arbitrarily curtail a person’s movement. These are fundamental rights,” he said, pointing out that a society’s powers are not absolute and must flow from the relevant cooperative housing laws.
Bhattacharyya further noted that if a resident finds a bylaw unreasonable, they have legal recourse. Such provisions can be challenged before authorities such as the Registrar of Cooperative Societies, which has the power to examine and address grievances. In certain cases, residents may also approach the High Court through a writ petition.
“Movement cannot be stopped. Anybody has the right to do that, and such restrictions can be challenged,” he said, also noting that housing societies do not have unfettered authority to control the personal freedoms of their members.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSouptik Datta
Souptik Datta is a deputy chief content producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where he reports on southern India with a focus on real estate, urban infrastructure and environmental urban issues. His coverage tracks the intersection of policy, capital flows, regulation and sustainability, examining how these forces shape housing markets, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure development across rapidly transforming cities. He also closely tracks civic issues affecting urban residents, including property taxation, planning approvals, public transport expansion, water stress, waste management and the governance challenges that influence everyday life in India’s metros. Souptik’s reporting is driven by a strong interest in accountability, consumer rights and the lived realities of homebuyers and investors navigating volatile pricing cycles, regulatory changes and project delivery risks. He frequently analyses project launches, land monetisation strategies, planning frameworks, RERA-related developments and the broader implications of infrastructure investments on emerging growth corridors. His work blends on-ground reporting with data-backed analysis and long-form explainers aimed at demystifying complex real estate and infrastructure developments for readers. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, Souptik was associated with Moneycontrol at Network 18, where he covered real estate, infrastructure and allied sectors, producing market insights, policy-led stories and in-depth features. Outside the newsroom, Souptik is an avid solo traveller and documentary enthusiast, exploring diverse regions and visually documenting unique narratives through film and photography. In his early career, Souptik also freelanced as a documentary photographer, independently working on visual storytelling projects that captured grassroots narratives, urban change and everyday life. He can be reached at souptik.datta@htdigital.in.Read More