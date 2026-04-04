Bengaluru resident fined for cycling inside society after 8 pm, sparks online debate

A seemingly routine activity, cycling within a residential complex, has triggered debate on Reddit after a resident claimed he was fined for riding after 8 pm in a gated community. The incident resonated widely, especially in Bengaluru, where such communities are reshaping urban living. Many commenters questioned the rationale and legality of imposing such restrictions. A routine cycling activity in a gated community sparked debate after a resident claimed he was fined for riding after 8 pm. (Picture for representational purposes) (Pexels )

According to the post, the user, along with family members, was cycling on a private society's premises at night when they were stopped and fined for violating a rule prohibiting such activity after 8 pm.

“So I visited my cousin’s society last weekend. My cousin, her kid, and I were just cycling inside at night. Apparently, that’s not allowed after 8 pm. We ended up getting fined for it. What kind of rules are these? Who even comes up with these?” the Redditor wrote.

The incident struck a chord with many online, particularly in a city like Bengaluru, where gated communities are increasingly defining urban living. Several commenters questioned both the logic and legality of such restrictions.

“I get that sometimes these rules come from concerns of residents, different expectations. Not blaming anyone there. But how do we balance this? Having reasonable rules without making the place feel too restrictive?” he asked.



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‘Ask RWA for the rules,’ say Redditors One of the Redditors dismissed the rule outright, suggesting the resident should demand a formal copy of the regulation: “Ask whether this is part of the RWA rules and to attach a copy. If they don’t have it, ignore it.”

Some users argued that such bodies often impose arbitrary restrictions without clear legal backing.

“This is a nonsensical rule. Cycling is not just a sport but a mode of transport,” one commenter wrote, while another went further, suggesting legal action: “Housing societies are not sovereign nations to come up with their own rules.”

‘Talking after 8 pm banned,’ residents say One Redditor recounted how individual preferences can sometimes shape broader community rules, sharing an example from their own housing society. They said a ground-floor resident, who followed an early routine of sleeping by 8 pm and waking at 4 am, repeatedly complained about noise during the evening hours.

“She wanted walking and talking around the society post 8 pm banned,” the Redditor wrote, adding that the issue was brought up in nearly every resident meeting. Over time, the demands escalated from complaints to proposals for formal penalties, with fines eventually being suggested for those violating the informal curfew.

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Legal experts weigh in Legal experts say such restrictions may not always stand on firm ground. Advocate Chandrachur Bhattacharyya pointed out that residents have the right to seek clarity on whether such rules are formally part of a society’s bylaws.

He emphasised that any restriction imposed by a housing society must derive its authority from an applicable law or statute. “Rules and regulations cannot arbitrarily curtail a person’s movement. These are fundamental rights,” he said, pointing out that a society’s powers are not absolute and must flow from the relevant cooperative housing laws.

Bhattacharyya further noted that if a resident finds a bylaw unreasonable, they have legal recourse. Such provisions can be challenged before authorities such as the Registrar of Cooperative Societies, which has the power to examine and address grievances. In certain cases, residents may also approach the High Court through a writ petition.

“Movement cannot be stopped. Anybody has the right to do that, and such restrictions can be challenged,” he said, also noting that housing societies do not have unfettered authority to control the personal freedoms of their members.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)