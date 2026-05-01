‘Trying to rent a house, not adopt a child’: Bengaluru tenant flags intrusive landlord checks, sparks debate

Bengaluru’s rental market is increasingly testing tenants' patience, with stricter screening norms and hefty security deposits adding to the strain. In a recent case, a tenant claimed he was asked to provide his manager’s phone number, six months of bank statements, and even a ‘character certificate’ from HR, just to rent a 1BHK apartment with visible seepage. Bengaluru’s rental market is tightening, with strict checks and high deposits. One tenant was asked for bank statements, manager’s contact, and an HR ‘character certificate’ for a seepage-hit 1BHK. (Picture for representational purposes) (AI generated image using ChatGPT )

A post, shared on the professional networking platform Grapevine, said, “I just got asked for my manager's phone number, my last 6 months' bank statements, and a literal character certificate from my HR.”

“To rent a 1BHK. A damp 1BHK with visible wall seepage. Bhai, I am trying to rent a house, not adopt a child,” the professional wrote.

Several users commented that tenant verification has expanded into extensive personal and financial scrutiny when renting a home in Bengaluru. However, some users, claiming to be landlords, cited risk mitigation, ranging from property damage to payment defaults, as the rationale behind such checks.

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Security deposits and screening: ‘Too much or justified?’ Several users have pointed out Bengaluru’s long-standing practice of charging up to 10 months’ rent as a security deposit, which is significantly higher than in most Indian cities.

“But why do Bangalore landlords charge 10 months' advance rent as security deposit? And they NEVER return that money in whole,” one of the users argued, alleging routine deductions on “some or other reason. “It will be deducted due to some other reason,” the user wrote.

Others, however, drew a line between reasonable verification and overreach. “Company name and maybe LinkedIn profile should be fine. Character certificate, payslip and HR manager number is too much,” a user noted, highlighting the boundaries between due diligence and invasion of privacy.

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Property damage vs poor maintenance: A two-sided problem While tenants point to poor upkeep and a lack of accountability, landlords counter with their own grievances, often citing costly damage and misuse of property.

“I’ve seen tenants break my interiors, with a ‘bloody’ bat, on purpose,” one of the users claimed. Another cited extreme cases: “Late-night noise… You name it, why wouldn’t landlord charge a bomb?”

Several users also highlighted the operational challenges. “Flushing all sorts of things down the toilet… Throwing oil in the kitchen sink… Tenants drill into the toilet tiles,” one of the users explained, pointing out that such actions often lead to expensive repairs involving wall breakage and plumbing overhauls.

At the same time, tenants argue that landlords frequently fail to address structural issues. One user shared, “Within 2 days, there was water leakage in the kitchen… the whole kitchen wall was broken down… but I was not compensated… and the kitchen now looks very ugly.” The user further pointed out the contradiction: “When we go to rent owner count these… as luxury… but if tenants have to face bad infra… they just don’t take responsibility.”

Legal experts say tenants should also verify every detail Legal experts advise that, irrespective of tenant profile, due diligence remains critical. This includes verifying ownership documents such as sale deeds and property tax receipts, confirming the landlord’s identity, and ensuring the rental agreement clearly outlines rent, deposit, notice period and maintenance obligations.

“Tenants should also speak to previous occupants, if possible, to understand the landlord’s behaviour and any ongoing issues,” advocate Akash Bantia said, pointing out that documentation and inspection can help avoid disputes later.

He said that tenants should make sure the rental agreement includes clear provisions to safeguard their rights.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them)