Bengaluru tenant says landlord turned into an ‘auditor,’ flags ‘inspection team’ and vague deposit deductions

A tenant in Bengaluru has sparked a debate on landlord-tenant practices after alleging excessive and unclear deductions from his ₹1 lakh security deposit, despite leaving behind what he described as a well-maintained 1BHK apartment. A Bengaluru tenant has triggered debate after alleging unjustified deductions from his ₹1 lakh deposit despite leaving his 1BHK in good condition. (Picture for representational purposes) (ChatGPT)

In a Reddit post, the tenant shared how a relationship with his landlord, who lived in the same housing society and even shared family occasions like birthday parties, soured during the move-out process. What began as a routine handover, complete with a voluntary estimate of ₹8,000–10,000 for repainting and deep cleaning, allegedly escalated into what he described as an ‘audit-style’ inspection process involving multiple review stages, vague charges, and delayed settlement timelines.

The tenant claimed that after initially inspecting the flat, the landlord later introduced the idea of an 'inspection team,' additional checks, and a 10–15-day timeline for finalising deductions.

“The inspection team will come. Final deductions after detailed assessment. Charges may vary. Wait 10–15 days. Appliances, pest control, deep cleaning, etc. Excuse me… inspection team. It’s a 1BHK, not a pre-launch audit for ISRO??” the tenant wrote.

He alleged that with the potential deductions, ₹20,000 or more could be withheld without clear justification.



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Tenants flag common deduction patterns in Bengaluru Several tenants said they had experienced similar issues during move-outs in Bengaluru. They alleged that deductions for painting, often pegged at one month’s rent, along with cleaning charges of ₹2,000–3,000, have become standard practice irrespective of actual wear and tear.

Some Redditors warned against handing over keys before the deposit is returned, claiming that doing so weakens a tenant’s negotiating position.

“Cutting water electricity when you live, and deducting 90% of the deposit when you leave. There is a new scam involving electricity bills for new buildings. They are taking 1-2k in electricity bill, saying its common connection,” one of the Redditors said.

One Redditor said that Bengaluru landlords often “unmask in the last days,” making new claims once tenants are ready to vacate. “The whole game is that you pack up, get ready to move out and hand over the keys, while deposit adjustments are intentionally kept uncertain till the last moment when you have little room to push back. Rent-related claims may also come up, like saying two months’ rent is pending unless you prove otherwise. The so-called ‘inspection team’ is often just a plumber or technician who points out minor issues to justify deductions,” the Redditor wrote.

Renting has become the ‘big business,’ tenants say Several tenants alleged that many landlords treat renting as a “big business,” often overestimating their leverage during disputes over deposits and deductions. One commenter said that “most house owners act like they are doing big business by renting out their property,” leading to rigid, sometimes aggressive negotiation tactics at move-out.

At the same time, some users pointed out that such positions can weaken when legal scrutiny is introduced. “The moment lawyers get involved, most of them back off,” a tenant claimed, adding that formal communication through legal channels can deter unreasonable demands, as many property owners prefer to avoid prolonged disputes.



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Advocate Priyanka Kwatra noted that disputes often arise from loosely drafted agreements and high upfront deposits. According to her, both parties must pay close attention to exit-related clauses before signing the lease, particularly those dealing with painting, maintenance recovery, and the adjustment of the security deposit. She adds that disagreements typically surface when landlords retain a significant portion of the deposit without clear contractual backing.

Following similar advice, advocate Srinivas G advises tenants to document the property’s condition at the start of the tenancy. Photographing or filming the premises during move-in, he says, can provide crucial evidentiary support if deductions are later made for alleged damages or repairs. Proper documentation, legal experts suggest, remains one of the most effective safeguards in Bengaluru’s deposit-heavy rental market.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)