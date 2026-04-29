Bengaluru tenant claims entire security deposit deducted by landlord for painting and repairs, ignites debate

A tenant in Bengaluru alleged on Reddit that his landlord deducted the entire security deposit after he vacated the property, covering the notice period, painting, and maintenance repairs. This triggered a debate over rental practices in the city, where tenants often report steep deductions at move-out. While one month’s rent was deducted toward the notice period as per the agreement, the landlord also charged an additional month’s rent for painting and maintenance. This prompted the tenant to question whether such multiple deductions are fair or legally justified. A Bengaluru tenant alleged on Reddit that his landlord deducted the entire security deposit after he vacated the property for notice, painting and repairs. (Picture for representational purposes only) (AI generated image using ChatGPT)

“I recently vacated my rental, and now my landlord is refusing to return my full security deposit. He’s deducted 1 month's rent (saying it’s for the notice period), which is okay as per the rent agreement. He also deducted 1 month's rent again for painting/maintenance. So basically, he has taken 2 months’ worth of rent from my deposit, which feels unfair,” the Redditor wrote.

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Tenants debate Bengaluru’s rental practices Several Redditors said such deductions are widespread in the city’s rental market, especially in apartments leased with a two to six-month security deposit.

One of the Redditors wrote, “Yes, it's a normal thing. That's why no one leaves before 11 months, which is the bare minimum that we have to stay. And painting, they always deduct one month. I think when u give 3 months' rent as an advance, and u stay 11 months, then that is the only good deal. Then you'll get back 2 months' rent deposit and 1 month rent for painting “

Others argued that painting expenses vary depending on the size and condition of the flat rather than the rent amount.

A Reddit user claiming to be a landlord said, “The painting charges depend on your rent. If you're in a rather far-flung area, your rent was probably low, and painting costs matched it. Painters don't charge by location - they charge by the size of the house. Last time my tenant vacated my flat in Bommasandra, I paid almost 5k from my pocket to the painters because rents there are low, and my two bhk is relatively large.”

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Why do landlords deduct painting charges equal to one month’s rent? Many landlords in Bengaluru say the deduction is meant to restore the property before handing it to the next tenant. They argue that repainting costs have increased in recent years due to higher labour costs and rising material prices, making a one-month rent adjustment a practical benchmark.

Some owners also say the amount often covers more than wall painting. It may include deep cleaning bathrooms, minor plumbing repairs, replacing damaged fittings, servicing door handles and latches, and changing locks after a tenant moves out for security reasons.

Legal experts note that such deductions are generally governed by the rental agreement signed between both parties. Avilash Naik, an advocate practising at the Karnataka High Court, said there is no blanket prohibition on these charges. According to him, if the agreement specifically mentions repainting or restoration deductions and both the landlord and the tenant have accepted the terms, the clause may be enforceable, subject to the facts of the case.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)