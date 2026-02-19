Radiology-related services still offline despite assurances: IMA

Despite repeated assurances from the public health department, key radiology-related services in Maharashtra continue to require physical submission, causing inconvenience to hospitals and doctors, members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) claim. Pune mayor Manjusha Nagpure attended the programme as chief guest. (HT PHOTO)

During a special workshop, ‘PCPNDT compliance by RMP’ organised jointly by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department and IMA Maharashtra state on February 17 at the PMC, IMA members brought up the issue of applications for installation of new ultrasound machines, scrapping of old equipment, licence renewals, and mandatory intimation about radiologists joining or leaving an organisation under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994. They said that these applications continue to have to be submitted in person despite orders issued by health minister Prakash Abitkar last year directing that these services be made online within 15 days.

The programme was attended by Pavneet Kaur, additional municipal commissioner; Dr Santosh Kangule, deputy director of health services; Dr Manjusha Giri, president-designate, IMA Maharashtra state; Dr Nina Borade, health chief, PMC; and Dr Santosh Kulkarni, president, IMA Maharashtra state among others. Pune mayor Manjusha Nagpure attended the programme as chief guest. Addressing the gathering, she said that maintaining a balanced sex ratio and improving the birth rate of girls was a collective responsibility of the society and not just the administration. She underlined the crucial role of medical professionals and stressed strict and complete compliance with the PCPNDT Act.

During the workshop, Dr Kangule provided detailed guidance on the legal aspects of the Act; while expert Dr Vaishali Badde explained implementation details and doctors’ responsibilities. Dr Kalpana Baliwant, deputy health chief, PMC and appropriate authority for PCPNDT, shared information on new initiatives and compliance processes.

Dr Sunil Ingale, president of IMA Pune chapter, said that an online system will benefit both hospitals and the administration by improving transparency, reducing delays and minimising paperwork. “On the ground, the situation remains unchanged. The PMC commissioner had indicated on December 28 that monthly reports can be submitted via email, but this has not been implemented by PMC,” he said.

A panel discussion coordinated by Dr Vaijyanti Patwardhan featured experts including Dr Badde, Dr Geeta Pillai, Dr Prakash Gambhir and Dr Kiran Kurtakoti, who offered practical guidance on implementing the Act.

Radiologists said that the demand to digitise services was raised during a meeting at Mantralaya on September 26, 2025, between the state radiologists’ association and Abitkar, where officials agreed in principle. However, the delay was attributed to technical issues within the state government’s IT cell.

A senior doctor from the public health department, on request of anonymity, said, “The government is working to streamline the PCPNDT-related services and improve transparency. The delay is due to the technical challenges, which are being addressed, and efforts are underway to move the process online. At the same time, strict compliance with the Act remains non-negotiable to ensure its effective implementation.”