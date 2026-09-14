3 caught stealing X-ray films from Sonepat medical college

Three persons were allegedly found taking bundles of X-ray films out of the Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College and Hospital in Gohana in Sonepat district, following which a radiographer was suspended after an internal inquiry found his role suspicious, officials said. According to officials, X-ray films cannot be taken out of the hospital without following the prescribed disposal procedure. (HT Photo for representation)

The incident took place on September 2, when security personnel spotted three persons carrying X-ray film bundles towards a car parked behind the hospital building. One bundle had already been placed inside the vehicle when security staff intervened and recovered it. The matter was subsequently reported to the medical superintendent.

CCTV footage of the incident reportedly shows three bundles of X-ray films being prepared, with one of them being loaded into the car before security personnel reached the spot. The footage prompted the college administration to order an inquiry through its additional director.

However, an internal inquiry found the role of radiographer Ranbir Dalal suspicious, following which he was suspended on Saturday. The college administration has also constituted a committee to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter.

According to officials, X-ray films cannot be taken out of the hospital without following the prescribed disposal procedure. Films left after use are required to be disposed of through a committee constituted for the purpose, under official supervision.

Medical college director Dr Jagdish Dureja told the media that the radiographer was suspended and a committee had been constituted to investigate the matter and further action would be taken on the basis of its report and if the involvement of any other person is established, action would also be taken against them.