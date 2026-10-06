'Good governance not about making headlines': Tukaram Mundhe after being dubbed 'rock star' by NYT
Late last month on September 27, BBC reported on Mundhe and headlined the article “Why some Indian civil servants become heroes for doing their jobs”.
Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has not only become a popular figure in India, but now has the attention of the world too, with a New York Times report dubbing him a “Rock Star”.
“In India, a Food Safety Inspector Is a Rock Star,” read the NYT headline dated October 4, 2026.
“Diners Turn Safety Chief Into Food God In Indian City,” read the follow-up headline in the same newspaper.
Sharing clips of both, Mundhe said that “good governance is not about making headlines” but “about making a difference”.
“Food safety is ultimately about protecting people, upholding standards and building public trust. When enforcement is fair, fearless and consistent, institutions earn credibility and citizens begin to believe that the system works,” he wrote in a post on X.
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“The New York Times captures one such story from Maharashtra,” the officer added.
This is not the first time Mundhe has found a feature in global media, and also not the first time he has responded to it.
Late last month on September 27, UK's BBC also reported on Mundhe and headlined the article “Why some Indian civil servants become heroes for doing their jobs”. The report also talked about other civil servants in India who found praise from the public for doing their jobs.
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Mundhe shared the BBC article too and said that while people often celebrate the individual who makes a difference, the real goal should be to build institutions that make a difference every day.
“That is what leadership in public life should ultimately be about. Not power for its own sake. Not prominence. Not personal recognition. It’s about the public good,” Mundhe wrote on X.
“Leadership means having the integrity to do what is right, the courage to take difficult decisions, the fairness to apply the law without favour, and the humility to listen,” he added.
Who is Tukaram Mundhe?
IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe took charge as Maharashtra’s FDA commissioner on May 25. Since then, the FDA has conducted raids across Maharashtra on wholesalers, manufacturers, retailers, and eateries. In the process, when serious violations were found, licences were suspended, samples were seized, and more such action was undertaken, as per a previous HT report.
The number of transfers he has seen surpass his years in the field -- 25 transfers in a 21-year career so far.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNikita Sharma
Nikita Sharma is a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She is a Delhi-based digital journalist with five years of experience writing and editing news stories across beats including crime, politics, tech, trends and much more, both national and international. At Hindustan Times, she is part of the news team and focuses on breaking news, keeping a track of what is happening where, and chasing ever-developing news stories. She has a penchant for covering crime, geopolitics, and Indian politics with a keen eye for stories often overlooked in the daily news cycle. At Hindustan Times, she has extensively covered several key events including the US Presidential elections, Air India plane crash, Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, US’ tariff war, and others. As a Delhi aficionado, she particularly enjoys roaming and writing about the national capital — its heritage, food, art and culture, and the many problems that come with it — the pollution, waterlogging, traffic, and more. Nikita did her Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication from GGSIPU and started working as a digital journalist in 2021. During her first stint, she covered hyperlocal news at a Delhi-based newsroom, writing and editing stories on builder-buyer conflicts, civic issues such as potholes, waterlogging, lack of facilities at hospitals in Delhi, crippling of the city during peak monsoon season. She also wrote features covering Delhi’s art exhibitions, heritage walks, artist profiles, museums, classical Hindustani music concerts and dance shows. She entered mainstream news in 2023 and has previously worked at NDTV.Read More