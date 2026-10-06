Ambedkar wanted no voter left out due to 'prejudice' or 'whim': The making of independent India's first electoral roll

The task to compile independent India's first voter list was done by hand. The work for the first national election of independent India had begun years before polling began in 1951. (HT Archive)

Clerks, 16,500 of them, were hired on six-month contracts to type the rolls and collate them by constituency. About 380,000 reams of paper went into printing them, historian Ramachandra Guha writes in India After Gandhi.

Behind those figures was a process that spanned nearly four years, from November 1947 to the first vote in October 1951. It ran through a Partition that had driven close to 8 million refugees into India, and it enrolled an electorate of 173 million, most of whom could not read. The process of the time was starkly different from the digitised rolls of today, which election officials revise every year. But that first roll was where universal adult franchise was put into practice, and the officials who compiled it had to work out who qualified and on what proof, questions that every revision of the rolls has had to answer since, particularly now, as the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise has triggered widespread protests.

The work for the first national election in 1951 had begun years before the vote. From November 1947, a handful of officials at the Constituent Assembly Secretariat started preparing the country's first draft electoral roll on the basis of universal adult franchise. The Secretariat was the small office that served the body drafting India's Constitution. At the time, India didn’t have a Constitution, nor a citizenship law.

When did Indians first vote? Indians had voted under colonial rule for years, but only a select few. About 7 million could vote in provincial elections under the reforms of 1919.

The Government of India Act, 1935, the last colonial constitutional framework for India, raised that to a little over 30 million, who first voted in the 1937 provincial elections. Even then, only about a fifth of the adult population was eligible to vote, according to historian Ornit Shani. The eligibility depended mainly on property, education and gender.

That law still has some legal implication today, although in a different context. In its May judgment this year on challenges to the SIR in Bihar, the Supreme Court noted that the 1935 Act turned enrolment into a formal legal regime, with rolls prepared for each constituency and revised by reference to a prescribed date. The Act, nonetheless, was narrow and retained communal and special electorates.

In April 1947, at the start of the constitutional debates, the Constituent Assembly's Advisory Committee on Fundamental Rights backed giving every adult a vote. And the job of organising it fell to the Assembly’s secretariat, more than two years before the office of the Election Commission was set up in January 1950.

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How was the first roll put together? Shani, who teaches modern Indian history and heads the India programme at the University of Haifa in Israel, argues in her book 'How India Became Democratic: Citizenship and the Making of the Universal Franchise' that Indians became voters before they became citizens. By the time the Constitution came into force in January 1950, she writes, universal franchise was already established in practice.

The secretariat sent out detailed instructions for preparing the rolls in mid-March 1948. Every citizen aged 21 or above could register, unless disqualified by unsoundness of mind or non-residence. A voter also had to have lived in the electoral unit for at least 180 days in the year ending March 31, 1948.

The Constitution's provisions on citizenship were still being drafted, so officials were told to work from the definition in the draft Constitution.

What of refugees? Partition made the residence rule difficult to apply. The 180-day rule meant a voter had to have been living in a place from September 30, 1947, at the latest, and many refugees had crossed the border after the date. Soon after the instructions went out, letters from officials and citizens' groups began reaching the secretariat, asking whether, and how, refugees should be enrolled.

Between May and July 1948, Shani writes, the secretariat worked on a formula for refugee voters' residence.

According to the ECI's 1955 report on the first general elections, states were advised that, pending a final decision, people who had migrated to India should be registered "on a mere declaration by them of their intention to reside permanently" in a town or village, irrespective of the actual period of residence. One secretariat member reasoned that refugees were always on the move, so no residential qualification could be prescribed for them if they were to vote at all, Shani writes.

In Assam, citizens' groups complained that officials were leaving people off the rolls. Soon after registration began in April 1948, one organisation wrote that "attempts are being made to exclude all persons who were not born in Assam as constituted now". Those being excluded were mainly Hindu refugees from Partition, according to Shani.

The process that eventually settled on universal adult franchise was not without debate.

Rajendra Prasad, who presided over the Constituent Assembly and became India's first President, had also raised some concerns. In October 1948, Shani records, he warned in a public address that, unless properly exercised, adult franchise would mean “putting educated and ignorant and honest and dishonest persons on the same footing”. He was not alone; Shani's account shows that other educated Indians also doubted whether voters who could not read would grasp what they were voting for.

Prasad struck a different note a year later. In his concluding address to the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, he acknowledged that some had doubted the wisdom of adult franchise. He called it an experiment whose result no one could forecast, but said he was “not dismayed by it”. If things were explained to voters, he said, they would “cast their votes in an intelligent manner”. He added that he had "no misgivings about the future, on their account", according to the Constituent Assembly Debates.