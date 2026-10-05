Delhi SIR: 184,722 apply for inclusion in voter list; last date Oct 30

New Delhi: The Election Commission has received 184,772 applications for inclusion in Delhi’s electoral rolls between August 31 and October 3, according to the daily bulletin issued by the chief electoral officer (CEO), Delhi, on Sunday.

Eligible citizens use Form 6 to seek inclusion in the electoral rolls (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The bulletin showed that authorities received 212,400 Form 6 applications before August 30 and 397,172 by October 3. Eligible citizens use Form 6 to seek inclusion in the electoral rolls.

During the same period, election authorities received 4,829 Form 7 applications, used to object to entries, bringing the total to 56,300.

Meanwhile, election authorities received 67,467 Form 8 applications seeking correction or modification of existing entries between August 31 and October 3. The cumulative number of Form 8 applications stood at 328,235.

The claims and objections period under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is from August 31 to October 30. The CEO’s office will dispose of claims and objections received by the deadline by November 30, and the final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on December 4.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The CEO’s office has urged voters to check their names in the draft electoral roll, available online and at polling stations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CEO’s office has urged voters to check their names in the draft electoral roll, available online and at polling stations. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Eligible citizens whose names are missing can apply through Form 6 along with the prescribed declaration and supporting documents. Those seeking changes in their address or existing entries can submit Form 8.

The draft Delhi electoral roll under the SIR was published on August 31, excluding over 4.7 million out of 1.45 crore voters.

The draft roll has 9,753,577 electors, compared to 15,524,858 in the electoral roll for the Assembly elections held last February – a decline of 37.18%.

An official said special enrolment camps were held on Sunday at all polling station locations across Delhi to help people submit documents, and the next such camp is scheduled for October 11.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Additional camps for young electors will be organised at colleges and other institutions on October 7 and 8. The official said the initiative aims to ensure that no eligible citizen is left out of the electoral roll.