Eating rice every day? Dietitian reveals what to know about portion size, glycemic index and its nutritional value
If you are eating rice everyday, here’s everything you need to know about portions, glycemic index and nutrition.
When portion sizes, food variety, and meal balance are in check, eating rice daily may offer health benefits. Rice is a staple food for many people as it helps one meet carbohydrate needs, which translates to energy payoff. However, the type and quantity of rice consumed can have significant effects on one's health status. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Aastha Sharma, chief dietitian at Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Faridabad, revealed everything you need to know about rice before adding it to your everyday plate.
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Portion control
Aastha highlighted that people must learn to practice portion control because managing body weight and blood sugar levels may require them to keep the consumption of food at the proper amount. According to various dietary guidelines, a moderate portion size may vary between ½ and 1 cup of cooked rice.
Glycemic index
“White rice usually possesses a higher glycemic index and can rapidly elevate blood sugar,” said Aastha. Nevertheless, it does not mean that rice should be avoided altogether. People need to pay attention to portion sizes used and include rice in the diet alongside other nutritious foods. According to Mudit, examining the glycemic index closely reveals how different grains influence metabolic performance. Low-GI varieties rated under 53 release glucose gradually, providing steady, sustained energy.
Nutritional value
“It’s great to consume rice along with proteins and fibre,” suggested Aastha. For instance, from dal and curd to paneer, eggs, fish or chicken, including various vegetables and salads. Brown rice or minimally polished rice will have slightly higher fibre content, but white rice can also be consumed in moderation; a healthy diet hinges on the quality of food items consumed overall. Pairing that foundation with fibre rich lentils, fresh vegetables, and lean proteins improves overall satiety, aids digestion and naturally prevents overeating throughout the afternoon.
Should you stop eating rice?
“Eating rice every day fits naturally into a health-conscious lifestyle when guided by thoughtful daily choices. It's not about cutting out things we grew up eating but making healthier swaps. Keeping serving sizes to roughly one cooked cup per meal establishes a balanced baseline for steady energy,” said Mudit Goel, co-founder of Kkhavo.
Rice earns a place well beyond that of a plain filler, becoming a genuine contributor to daily nutrition. Choosing whole grain and low-GI rice as part of everyday eating brings food tradition and considered health choices onto the same plate.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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