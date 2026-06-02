You don't have to cut out sugar to avoid glucose spikes? Biochemist shares how to enjoy it without the crash

Appearing on Lewis Howes’ podcast, The School of Greatness, Jessie shared the secret to enjoying one's favourite sugary snacks while ensuring that the body does not suffer for it. The clip was shared by Lewis on Instagram on May 23.

Reducing sugar intake is often considered one of the cornerstones of maintaining a healthy diet. That becomes difficult when the person attempting it has a sweet tooth. However, according to biochemist Jessie Inchauspé, one need not completely starve themselves of their favourite foods to stay on the fitness track.

The best time to enjoy a sugary treat Following a healthy diet is not just about what we eat but also when we eat it. Making the right choices for every meal goes a long way in maintaining overall health and keeping our calorie count in check.

According to Jessie, the best time to indulge in sugary snacks, which are loaded with calories, is after a meal in the form of dessert.

In her words, “If you really want to eat some sugar, let's say a cookie or donut or whatever, the best time to eat that sugar so that you have maximum dopamine from it, maximum pleasure and less impact on your body is going to be after a meal as dessert. You want to always avoid eating sugar on an empty stomach. And always avoid eating sugar in the morning.”

The biochemist believes that breakfast should therefore be savoury. While pastries and bagels filled with chocolate might appear to be appetising, it is better to hold off on them early in the day. Instead, they can be enjoyed as a dessert after lunch.

What happens when one eats sugar early in the morning Having sugar early in the morning is a sure way to cause sugar spikes and crashes, according to Jessie. This leads to the creation of a vicious cycle of sugar cravings throughout the day.

When one has sugary foods for breakfast, the body digests the sugar and carbs and turns them into glucose molecules, explained Jessie. “And these arrive into your bloodstream really quickly and cause what's called a glucose spike. So, a blood sugar spike.”

“And then about 90 minutes later, your glucose levels are going to drop. You're going to feel a crash,” she continued. “And now it's 10 am, 11 am, and all of a sudden, you feel more cravings for sweet food. You're like, I need a cookie. I need some I need a snack.

You need that spike again. And then you spike again. And then all day you're on a roller coaster where you feel addicted to sugar.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.