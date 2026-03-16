Endocrinologist shares how to reduce blood sugar spikes without changing your diet: ‘Most start their meal with…’

New Jersey-based endocrinologist Dr Alessia Roehnelt, in a March 15 post, emphasised that the order in which foods are eaten can make a big difference. You don't need a complete overhaul, just a small change in the sequence of your meal.

Blood sugar spikes after any meal are a major health concern, and active efforts are made to prevent them. Over prolonged periods, repeated rapid spikes in blood sugar can eventually lead to insulin resistance and the development of diabetes. To avoid this, many people try swapping out certain foods in their meals. But is changing what you eat the only intervention? Is there another way to reduce these spikes? ALSO READ: Endocrinologist shares best and worst fruits for blood sugar spikes: Know where berries, grapes, bananas, apples stand



Mistake First, let's take a closer look at a common mistake many people make in their daily lives. Dr Roehnelt pointed out that the carbohydrates, which generally form the base of many meals, are usually the first foods people eat. However, starting a meal with carbs can cause blood sugar levels to rise quickly, leading to sharp glucose spikes.

“Most people start their meal with eating bread, but this pattern makes your blood sugar rise quickly. Instead, start with the veggies, then the protein and fat and then add your carbs,” she noted. So this means the sequence in which you eat your macros can influence how the body processes glucose. What is the fix?





How to prevent sugar spikes? The endocrinologist explained that it is ‘simple physiology’ that makes this approach effective. When you eat vegetables first, followed by protein and fats, and leave carbs for the end of the meal, the body is then less likely to experience sharp blood sugar spikes.



“Vegetables and protein slow gastric emptying, so glucose enters your bloodstream more gradually. And that means less insulin is needed for that meal,” Dr Roehnelt elaborated on how it works.

It demonstrates that blood sugar management does not require a complete overhaul of one's diet, as simply changing the sequence of foods can help support metabolic health and lower the risk of insulin resistance. Eating habits are instrumental in regulating blood sugar levels, and small, mindful adjustments during meals can make a big impact over time.

But why is a rapid sugar spike a problem? The endocrinologist revealed that when blood sugar rises more slowly, the body needs to release less insulin. Because insulin also causes fat storage, reducing large insulin spikes also aids with weight management and overall metabolic health. Here's the catch: the calories remain the same, but you are receiving big rewards just by changing the order, getting a different metabolic response.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.